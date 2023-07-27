Simplify Your Routine and Replace 4 Products at Once With 43% Off Bareminerals Tinted Moisturizer

QVC

If you're on the fence about shopping, check out some of these rave reviews from fans of the tinted moisturizer.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Customer Reviews

A QVC shopper said, "I love the texture and light to medium coverage of this tinted moisturizer. It's more like a mousse and feels very light on the face. It is perfect for casual days when you don't need full coverage, especially in the summer. I'm a medium and it was a great match for my skin."

A longtime fan of the product shared, "I have used Complexion Rescue since it was first presented. Nothing compares and particularly the price being offered. My skin is hydrated and protected with the SPF 30. I'm now retired and this is all I use every morning to meet the day. Give it a try, it's a great product!"

Another customer said, "I really enjoyed this moisturizer, matches my skin well and [has] spf protection. Highly recommended. Price is excellent too!"

Someone else declared, "I love Bare Minerals and this tinted moisturizer is the best. I don't wear makeup anymore, just this and the Bare Minerals cream stick for under my eyes."

A loyal shopper shared, "I have been using this product since I first found it on QVC years ago in the ‘natural' shade. I am now in my 70s and find it goes on so smoothly, needs no other moisturizer and gives my skin a glow. The 30 spf is the bonus and I don't go anywhere without it. Best deal on the product right here. Thanks QVC!"

"I have very dry aging skin and this product works great in the winter months for my skin. It gives my skin the moisture it needs and gives me nice coverage. If you want think heavy makeup then this is not the product for you. It gives light coverage and great hydration to the skin," a shopper explained.

A QVC customer said, "I have used this Complexion Rescue for several years. I am over 60. It looks and feels natural. I like to try other brands of tinted moisturizer and foundations but always come back to this. It was a great deal on the Q. My DIL also uses the complexion rescue and she is in her 30's."