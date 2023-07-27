If Your Makeup Melts in the Summer Heat, Get 44% Off It Cosmetics Waterproof, Long-Lasting Eyeshadow

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I don't know about you, but I'm at that point in the summer where I'm counting down for it to end. Sweating off my makeup is just so frustrating. If messy eyeshadows are ruining your beauty routine, it may be time to switch to an eyeshadow stick. Eyeshadow sticks are incredibly easy to use and they don't have that fallout that you're used to with powder shadows; i.e. they are perfect for summer.

If you're looking for a recommendation, check out the IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Shadow Sticks. Just do a quick swipe to get long-lasting color. You don't have to go over it a million times to get some semblance of pigment. If you want a more dramatic look, this formula is buildable. You can also combine two different shades with ease since these shadows are so blendable. And the best part? They are long-lasting and waterproof with a built-in primer, so you don't need to do an additional steps you get ready.

Right now, you can get three IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Shadow Sticks for just $42 from QVC. If you bought them from another site, you'd pay $75. Shop this deal while you can.