Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Files for Divorce From Richard Lawson After 8 Years of Marriage

Tina Knowles is now a single lady.

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from her second husband, actor Richard Lawson, on July 26 after eight years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In the filing, Tina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup and listed July 25 as the date of separation. She also requested the court terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party and that her surname be reverted back to Knowles, which she initially adopted when she married Matthew Knowles in 1980. (Tina and Matthew went on to welcome their two daughters before divorcing in 2011.)

The breakup news comes three months after Tina and Richard's eighth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 12, 2015, in a white-themed ceremony at Newport Beach, Calif.

According to Tina, it was her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter, who Beyoncé shares with husband Jay-Z, that pushed her to remarry after a family outing with Richard.