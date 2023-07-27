Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Lilly Jay Amid Ariana Grande Romance

Watch : Who Is Ethan Slater? Meet Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend

Ethan Slater is closing the curtain on his marriage to estranged wife Lilly Jay.

On July 26, the SpongeBob musical star filed for divorce from his spouse of four years, with whom he shares a baby boy, according to multiple outlets.

The filing comes amid Ethan's newfound romance with Wicked costar Ariana Grande, who also broke up with husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Ethan and Lilly were together for a decade before a source close to the situation confirming to E! News on July 20 that the pair had separated. Prior to his buzzy relationship with Ariana, the Broadway performer had dedicated multiple tributes to Lilly.

In November, he shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. "My best friend," Ethan captioned the post. "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet."

Seven months later, the 31-year-old praised Lilly on Mother's Day.