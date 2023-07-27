Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Lilly Jay Amid Ariana Grande Romance

Amid his new romance with Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his wife of four years Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a baby boy.

Watch: Who Is Ethan Slater? Meet Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend

Ethan Slater is closing the curtain on his marriage to estranged wife Lilly Jay.

On July 26, the SpongeBob musical star filed for divorce from his spouse of four years, with whom he shares a baby boy, according to multiple outlets.  

The filing comes amid Ethan's newfound romance with Wicked costar Ariana Grande, who also broke up with husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Ethan and Lilly were together for a decade before a source close to the situation confirming to E! News on July 20 that the pair had separated. Prior to his buzzy relationship with Ariana, the Broadway performer had dedicated multiple tributes to Lilly.

In November, he shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. "My best friend," Ethan captioned the post. "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet."

Seven months later, the 31-year-old praised Lilly on Mother's Day.

Ariana Grande Shares Photos in London After Dalton Gomez Breakup

"Happy first Mother's Day," Ethan wrote alongside pics of himself and his newborn son, "to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy."

Since news of his relationship with Ariana, Ethan has set his Instagram account to private.

Ariana and Ethan are presumed to have met on the set of the movie adaptation of Wicked, in which the actress stars as Glinda while the Tony Award nominee portrays Boq.

For the "Thank U, Next" singer, she's had a special time filming the movie in London. As she noted in an April Instagram post, "Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever. To be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one... to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed... to feel so much love around me."

E! News has reached out to Ethan's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

