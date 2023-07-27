Mod Sun Spotted Kissing OnlyFans Model Sahara Ray After Avril Lavigne Breakup

Watch : Mod Sun's Cryptic Message About "Real Friends" Before Avril Kissed Tyga

It looks like Mod Sun's flame is burning for somebody else after his breakup with Avril Lavigne.

After all, the rapper was spotted packing on the PDA with OnlyFans model Sahara Ray after a dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles on July 25. A source told E! News the pair had a "pretty intense make-out session" when they stepped outside the upscale restaurant following their dinner.

"He seems really happy," the insider shared. "He held the door for her and opened the car door as she got into his truck."

For the occasion, Mod Sun—born Derek Ryan Smith—rocked a white tee reading "Nobody Knows I'm a Lesbian" paired with a plaid kilt over baggy blue jeans. He completed the edgy look with Timberland boots and a white mohair beanie from Eyecrave.

Meanwhile, Sahara donned white lace dress and cowboy boots with two large bows adorning her hair.

Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Sahara did share photos of Mod Sun on her Instagram Stories July 26. One image showed the 36-year-old—clad in the outfit he wore to dinner—playing with his husky, while he's pictured shirtless cuddling the pup in another snap.