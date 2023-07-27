Mod Sun Spotted Kissing OnlyFans Model Sahara Ray After Avril Lavigne Breakup

It looks like Mod Sun's flame is burning for somebody else after his breakup with Avril Lavigne.
After all, the rapper was spotted packing on the PDA with OnlyFans model Sahara Ray after a dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles on July 25. A source told E! News the pair had a "pretty intense make-out session" when they stepped outside the upscale restaurant following their dinner.
"He seems really happy," the insider shared. "He held the door for her and opened the car door as she got into his truck."
For the occasion, Mod Sun—born Derek Ryan Smith—rocked a white tee reading "Nobody Knows I'm a Lesbian" paired with a plaid kilt over baggy blue jeans. He completed the edgy look with Timberland boots and a white mohair beanie from Eyecrave.
Meanwhile, Sahara donned white lace dress and cowboy boots with two large bows adorning her hair.
Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Sahara did share photos of Mod Sun on her Instagram Stories July 26. One image showed the 36-year-old—clad in the outfit he wore to dinner—playing with his husky, while he's pictured shirtless cuddling the pup in another snap.
The sighting comes five months after a rep for Avril, 38, confirmed to E! News that the "Sk8er Boi" singer and Mod Sun had parted ways, ending their one-year engagement. However, Mod Sun's rep told E! News on the same day that the two "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."
Mod Sun later reflected on the abrupt split, sharing that his "entire life completely changed" all in the course of a week.
"I just know there's a plan for it all," he wrote in a Feb. 28 Instagram post. " I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."
In early March, Avril confirmed her new relationship with Tyga, sharing with a lip-lock with the "Rack City" emcee during a Paris Fashion Week party. The pair continued to hang out amid their budding romance, with Tyga buying Avril an $80,000 diamond necklace that spelled out her name.
However, their spark fizzled out by June, with a separate source confirming to E! News that the couple had called it quits. "They are still really good friends," the second insider noted, "and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out."
As for Mod Sun? The Internet Killed the Rockstar artist turned to his fans in the wake of his fallout Avril.
"Ya'll f--king saved my goddamn life for the last six weeks," he told the crowd during an April concert in Los Angeles, as seen in video published by TMZ. "If any of y'all are going through some s--t right now, whether it be heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now, I want you to know the one thing I have learned in the last almost four years: Do not be afraid to ask for help."
Thanking the audience for "helping me" through a rough spot, Mod Sun added, "It's time for a new chapter."