These Under $99 Lululemon Back-to-School Styles Are Anything but Textbook

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is almost over and the fall semester will be here before you know it. Whether you are looking forward to hitting the books or you're dreading it, we can all agree that one of the best parts of starting a new school year is shopping for new clothes, accessories, and athletic gear. And, of course, lululemon has you covered with all the essentials on your shopping list.
The lululemon back-to-school collection has activewear, backpacks, laptop cases, belt bags, tote bags, water bottles, and more. Start your next semester on the right note with some of the best lululemon finds under $99.
Lululemon Back-to-School Finds Under $99
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
These belt bags are almost always sold out. They are the ultimate accessory, especially when you're on the go. You can even rock one as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. There are two sizes and many colors to choose from. Get one now before they sell out again.
lululemon Clear Belt Bag 1L Logo
This clear bag is perfect for cheering on your home team and it's great for a concert too.
lululemon New Crew Laptop Sleeve
Protect your laptop with this padded, water-repellant case.
lululemon Go Getter Pouch
This pouch is perfect for school supplies, makeup, snacks, and other small essentials. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon Clear Backpack Mini 10L Logo
It can be so frustrating looking for stuff in a big bag. That's why this clear backpack is such a clutch purchase. No more wasting time searching for your belongings.
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 18oz Straw Lid
This is a reusable water bottle done right. It's insulated to keep your water ice cold. Plus, its double-wall design keeps your bottle sweat-free. There are 5 colors to choose from.
lululemon Restfeel Slide
Rest your feet after a long school day or a workout with these incredibly comfortable slides. The women's slides come in 7 colors and the men's version comes in 5 colors.
lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L
This canvas bag has plenty of room for books, a water bottle, and snacks. It's water-repellant and it comes in 6 colors.
lululemon Skinny Scrunchies 6 Pack
These skinny scrunchies reduce hair breakage and provide a firm hold. There are 7 color combinations to choose from.
lululemon All Day Essentials Tote Bag 26L
The lululemon All Day Essentials Tote Bag 26L has a padded pocket for your laptop and an interior pocket for your water bottle. It has a trolley sleeve, so you can put this on the handle of your luggage. There are 3 colors to choose from.
lululemon New Crew Backpack 22L
This backpack is ideal for the next semester with a dedicated laptop compartment, a water bottle pocket, and more thoughtful features. This water-repellant bag comes in 6 colors.
lululemon Women's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock
These comfy socks will help you get through a long school day with 360° arch support.
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short
These top-selling shorts come in 17 colors. They give you weightless coverage for running, squatting, and everything in between.
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight
These fast-drying leggings are perfect for gym class, practice, or casual school days. They are made from dynamic, stretchy material. There are 19 colors and 4 lengths.
lululemon Ribbed Wool-Silk-Blend Tank Top
The lululemon Ribbed Wool-Silk-Blend Tank Top is stretchy, comfy, and a seamless staple. This delivers all-day comfort you need through a whole day of classes. It also comes in ivory.
lululemon Polo Shirts Relaxed-Fit Polo Shirt
These polos have anti-stick technology and a relaxed fit. There are 4 colors to choose from.
