These Reusable Pee Pads for Dogs Look Like Area Rugs and They're Machine-Washable

I'm a self-proclaimed shopping enthusiast, but even I have to admit that there are some products that aren't fun to buy. Do I get a rush from picking up some laundry detergent? No, but it is a necessity for me. When I can, I try to buy products that give me joy. Yes, that sounds cheesy, but if I can get a water bottle in my favorite color, each sip will be more enjoyable to me. If you have a dog, you know that the costs can add up, so why not get those pet must-haves that are fun and functional?
If you're training a new puppy or if you have an elderly dog, you probably have some pee pads at home. That product is far from glamorous— until now. The PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads look like area rugs. Get one of these in your favorite pattern to protect your floors, furniture, and car from accidents and add a decorative touch to any space. As much as you love your dog, cleaning up after they go to the bathroom (probably) isn't your favorite part of being a pet parent. These rugs will make that experience a bit better.
These pee pads are machine washable and they have a waterproof TPU coating that makes them durable for many uses while protecting your floors. They come in packs of four and there are design options that cater to every interior design preference.
Say goodbye to those blue, single-use pee pads and save some money with the PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads.
PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pad (4 Pack)
These reusable pee pads come in 8 patterns and they're highly absorbent, tear-resistant, and machine washable. You can also use them for furniture, cars, and crates.
Shoppers love these pee pads because they're functional and fashionable. Here are some of the rave reviews.
PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pad Reviews
A shopper said, "No more dull looking pee pads! I can't have area rugs in my house because my dachshunds think they are pee pads so I am so excited to have these pee pads that look like area rugs. I can add a little color to my floors while keeping pee pads down for them. They wash great."
Another reviewed, "Looks and works great! So much better than ugly pee pads...and I love that I can wash and reuse...my dogs used just like the ugly paper pee pads...very happy with my purchase."
Someone declared, "THE BEST. This Item is worth purchasing plus Colorful. I purchased this item twice. After I laundered them a number of times, they continue to look new. I just LOVE them."
An Amazon customer wrote, "Like a few other reviewers on here, I have an elderly dog with arthritis who sometimes can't "hold it" until he gets outside. These are the perfect solution! Very durable, hold in the urine, and don't look like 'wee wee pads'!"
A reviewer shared, "I love that these look nice as rugs I put them where my dog has his usual accidents. They protect the floor and still look nice after being washed!"
