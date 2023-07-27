These Reusable Pee Pads for Dogs Look Like Area Rugs and They're Machine-Washable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'm a self-proclaimed shopping enthusiast, but even I have to admit that there are some products that aren't fun to buy. Do I get a rush from picking up some laundry detergent? No, but it is a necessity for me. When I can, I try to buy products that give me joy. Yes, that sounds cheesy, but if I can get a water bottle in my favorite color, each sip will be more enjoyable to me. If you have a dog, you know that the costs can add up, so why not get those pet must-haves that are fun and functional?

If you're training a new puppy or if you have an elderly dog, you probably have some pee pads at home. That product is far from glamorous— until now. The PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads look like area rugs. Get one of these in your favorite pattern to protect your floors, furniture, and car from accidents and add a decorative touch to any space. As much as you love your dog, cleaning up after they go to the bathroom (probably) isn't your favorite part of being a pet parent. These rugs will make that experience a bit better.

These pee pads are machine washable and they have a waterproof TPU coating that makes them durable for many uses while protecting your floors. They come in packs of four and there are design options that cater to every interior design preference.

Say goodbye to those blue, single-use pee pads and save some money with the PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads.