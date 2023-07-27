Does Below Deck's Kate Chastain Want More Kids After Welcoming Son Sullivan? She Says...

Kate Chastain is revealing whether her first few months of motherhood have been smooth sailing or rough waters.
Nearly three months after the Below Deck alum welcomed her first child, a son named Sullivan Cay, she shared an update on how she's faring as a single parent.
"I thought after being a chief stew on yachts I was like, 'Oh, being a mom, how hard could it be?'" Kate exclusively told E! News on July 26. "It is so much harder than being a chief stew on yachts. It really is, but I love it."
Though the 40-year-old previously said she was looking forward to raising Sullivan solo, she admitted she has been caught off guard by a few aspects of having a newborn.
"I guess what really surprises me is it's not just feeding and diapers," she shared, adding, "also the number of diapers surprised me. At my baby shower I asked my cousin, 'So, how many diapers a day, like 3, 5?' She's like, 'Oh no, no, no, no, no.'"
After giving birth in May, Kate said all of her reality TV pals have been "so generous" by sending her gifts.
"Cirie [Fields] that was on Traitors on Peacock with me—she won Traitors—she was one of the first to send me a present and she sent me gorgeous, immaculate Ralph Lauren outfits," Kate revealed. "I've received La Mer from Brandi Glanville. She was like, 'You're going to be getting baby gifts from everyone, this is for you. Stay being a MILF.'"
So, how does Kate feel about having a second child?
"I think I'm done," she confessed. "I think one will be enough for me, but check back in another year because I think, with time, you forget stuff. I'm texting all my friends and siblings who have multiple kids like, 'I can't believe you did this more than once,' but also that's what people said to me about Below Deck seasons and I kept going back for that as well. You never know."
