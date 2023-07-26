Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Finally Launched a Cheeky OnlyFans for Tyler Baltierra

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell might be Tyler Baltierra's number one fan, but she isn't his only.

The Teen Mom alum shared that she created an OnlyFans account—albeit, a PG one—for her husband amid his impressive fitness journey.

"Y'all. We aren't doing anything sexual on onlyfans lmaooo!!!" she posted on her Instagram Story July 25. "Please we got kids! I would never lol."

But for those interested, she added, "but if you do want to see what we are posting then click the link!"

And the bio on the account in question leaves no question as to who's behind this endeavor, reading, "This account is ran & controlled by me, Catelynn Baltierra! I'm just here to show off my fine ass husband!"

Creating an OnlyFans is something she has wanted for her husband ever since Tyler's shirtless posts documenting his fitness transformation got fans buzzing.