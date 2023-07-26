Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Finally Launched a Cheeky OnlyFans for Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell might be Tyler Baltierra's number one fan, but she isn't his only.
The Teen Mom alum shared that she created an OnlyFans account—albeit, a PG one—for her husband amid his impressive fitness journey.
"Y'all. We aren't doing anything sexual on onlyfans lmaooo!!!" she posted on her Instagram Story July 25. "Please we got kids! I would never lol."
But for those interested, she added, "but if you do want to see what we are posting then click the link!"
And the bio on the account in question leaves no question as to who's behind this endeavor, reading, "This account is ran & controlled by me, Catelynn Baltierra! I'm just here to show off my fine ass husband!"
Creating an OnlyFans is something she has wanted for her husband ever since Tyler's shirtless posts documenting his fitness transformation got fans buzzing.
"I'm trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans," Catelynn told E! News last December. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives."
And these days, the mom of Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 15 months—she and Tyler also have daughter Carly, 13, who was adopted in 2009—is working on balancing work and time for herself too.
"I go to the gym five days a week now," she continued, noting she has been inspired by Tyler. "I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger."
And of the 31-year-old's new abs? "Boy, he looked good let me tell you," Catelynn added. "But I tell him all the time, ‘You need to sign up for OnlyFans man. You'd be making some big bucks with that.'"
Now only time will tell…