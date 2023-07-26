Here's an Update on the Polly Pocket Movie Starring Lily Collins

Watch : All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

Life in plastic really is fantastic.

Case in point: A movie based on Polly Pocket starring Lily Collins is in the works amid Barbie's box office dominance. And according to Robbie Brenner, the head of Mattel Films and a producer on Barbie and all developing Mattel movie projects, there's already a "great" script written by Lena Dunham for the live-action adaptation of the beloved miniture toy.

"First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever," Brenner told Variety of Collins and Dunham in a July 26 interview. "It's been an amazing collaboration."

She continued, "Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She's incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It's just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it."