The Ultimatum Season 2 First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

The time has come to see once again which couples will marry, and which will move on.
Netflix officially announced the cast for season two of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and released a teaser trailer that shows all the drama fans can expect when episodes one through eight drop Aug. 23. The finale and reunion episode will reveal the couple's fates when they air Aug. 30.
And with fights outside of a U-Haul truck, confessions such as, "I have developed some feelings for you" and contestants saying, "I don't even know why I agreed to come do this," the teaser promises season two to be as dramatic as the show's first (as well as its spinoff, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which premiered in May starring women and non-binary people).
Meet this season's cast, who will need to decide if they want to get married or break up: James (24) received the ultimatum from Ryann (24), Lisa (32) issued the ultimatum to Brian (29), Kat (28) issued the ultimatum to Alex (32), Antonio (30) issued the ultimatum to Roxanne (31), and Trey (29) issued the ultimatum to Riah (25).
So, where does each couple find themselves as they embark on this new journey?
James and Ryann are high school sweethearts that have been together for almost seven years, per Netflix. Now, this prom queen is issuing the former football star the ultimatum, because after all this time, she thinks James should know whether Ryann is the one for him.
As for Lisa and Brian, this is not the couple's first experience with an ultimatum. They decided to go exclusive a year and a half ago after Lisa made Brian choose whether their situationship could be something more. But when it comes to their timeline, Brian isn't sure he's ready to commit to forever.
Kat and Alex are proof that, after meeting on Hinge, some relationships really can make it out of the app. But while the two love their life exploring the outdoors and traveling across the country together, Alex says he wants a partner who will challenge him, while Kat prefers to avoid conflicts. But this time, she's issued the ultimate challenge: get married or break up.
Despite a strong connection when they first met, Antonio and Roxanne didn't get together until they reconnected on social media years after their initial meeting. But while Antonio thinks marriage is the best next step for the pair after four years together, Roxanne wants her future husband to be on the same level financially and professionally—and Antonio isn't there yet.
And finally, Riah and Trey have not only gotten their relationship past the dating app phase, they've also survived long distance. In fact, Riah has now moved in with Trey. But two years into their relationship, Trey wants marriage, but Riah says his romance and date night skills are not up to par.
Each season, The Ultimatum features five couples on the verge of marriage, except for the one thing holding them back—their partner. In each of the couples, one is ready to get married and one isn't sure yet. And here enters the ultimatum piece of it all—the partner who wants to get married has issued one to their significant other: We get engaged or I walk.
But the twist? Of the eight other contestants, each person will choose someone new to couple up with, allowing them to see into two very different futures.
So what will season two of the Netflix hit hold? You can tune in on Aug. 23 to stream the season's first eight episodes and find out.