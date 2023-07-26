The Ultimatum Season 2 First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love Stars Talk Regrets & Couples Still Together

The time has come to see once again which couples will marry, and which will move on.

Netflix officially announced the cast for season two of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and released a teaser trailer that shows all the drama fans can expect when episodes one through eight drop Aug. 23. The finale and reunion episode will reveal the couple's fates when they air Aug. 30.

And with fights outside of a U-Haul truck, confessions such as, "I have developed some feelings for you" and contestants saying, "I don't even know why I agreed to come do this," the teaser promises season two to be as dramatic as the show's first (as well as its spinoff, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which premiered in May starring women and non-binary people).

Meet this season's cast, who will need to decide if they want to get married or break up: James (24) received the ultimatum from Ryann (24), Lisa (32) issued the ultimatum to Brian (29), Kat (28) issued the ultimatum to Alex (32), Antonio (30) issued the ultimatum to Roxanne (31), and Trey (29) issued the ultimatum to Riah (25).