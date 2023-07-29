How Carlee Russell's Kidnapping Hoax Quickly Unraveled

Watch : Carlee Russell CHARGED for Kidnapping Hoax: See Her Mugshot

Carlee Russell's parents got the only outcome that mattered to them: Their daughter is alive and came home safely.

But the true end result of the 25-year-old nursing student's actions—lying to police about being kidnapped—remains up in the air.

"It is what it is," Hoover, Ala., Police Chief Nick Derzis told reporters July 25, the day after Carlee admitted through her attorney to making up a story about being abducted. "The facts, I think, last Wednesday pretty much showed that we knew that it was a hoax."

On that Wednesday, July 19, he told the press that Russell had said she'd been held against her will for two days before managing to escape—and his detectives hadn't been able to verify most of her story.

"I wouldn't say I'm frustrated," the chief said at the time. "I'm very happy that Carlee's home, that was the main ingredient here. We'll figure it out, I promise you that. We'll end up figuring it out."