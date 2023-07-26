Tina Turner's Daughter-in-Law Hopes to Conceive Baby With Late Husband Ronnie's Sperm

Watch : Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

Afida Turner is looking to carry on her late husband's legacy.

More than six months after Ronnie Turner's death, the French TV personality opened up about her plans to expand their family by conceiving a baby using his sperm.

"I'm going to have Ronnie's baby!" Afida told People in an interview published July 26. ""If I can. I'm 46. But we'll see."

She explained that the late actor—whose parents were the late musical legends Tina Turner and Ike Turner—had his sperm frozen as a birthday gift to her before his death in December at age 62. And now, she hopes to carry their child by her next birthday in December.

"It's still bad because he's not here, but what can I do?" Afida added. "At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie. A monster like me and him, can you imagine?"

Along with looking to expand their family, she's been working through her grief—not only for her late husband but her mother-in-law Tina, who died in May at age 83.