Tina Turner's Daughter-in-Law Hopes to Conceive Baby With Late Husband Ronnie's Sperm

Afida Turner is looking to carry on her late husband's legacy.
More than six months after Ronnie Turner's death, the French TV personality opened up about her plans to expand their family by conceiving a baby using his sperm.
"I'm going to have Ronnie's baby!" Afida told People in an interview published July 26. ""If I can. I'm 46. But we'll see."
She explained that the late actor—whose parents were the late musical legends Tina Turner and Ike Turner—had his sperm frozen as a birthday gift to her before his death in December at age 62. And now, she hopes to carry their child by her next birthday in December.
"It's still bad because he's not here, but what can I do?" Afida added. "At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie. A monster like me and him, can you imagine?"
Along with looking to expand their family, she's been working through her grief—not only for her late husband but her mother-in-law Tina, who died in May at age 83.
"My heart is destroyed," Afida shared. "It's a punishment. Morning and night, I'm crying and screaming. My life in Los Angeles became a nightmare—a real nightmare. That's why I got the f--k out of there. No house, no furniture. Just my memories and Ronnie's clothes."
"It was very sad that Ronnie passed, and then his mom passed six months after," Afida continued. "It is very difficult for me because people only see the music or the pictures, but I go back home and scream the names of my loved ones. That pain will never go away."
And as she mourns both losses, she's taking things one day at a time.
"I'm still very depressed and thinking about very bad, dark, bad stuff," she admitted. "You don't want to go through this in life. You have to talk to God, otherwise you go nuts and kill yourself. I'm suffering and my heart is destroyed. I'm trying not to lose my mind."
In December, Afida confirmed that Ronnie—whom she married in 2007—had died from colon cancer.
"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you," she wrote beneath a Dec. 9 Instagram post of the couple with Tina. "Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."
Tina also shared a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to her son at the time, writing, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."