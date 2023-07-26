Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world is mourning the loss of a superstar.

Sinéad O'Connor, the Grammy-nominated singer whose music career spanned over 10 studio albums, one of which included her 1990 hit single, "Nothing Compares 2 U," died on July 26 at age of 56, her family confirmed to RTE.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," their statement shared July 26 read. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The singer's death comes more than one year after the passing of her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died after being reported missing following his admission to an Irish hospital.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad wrote on Twitter in January 2022. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."