Laptop Bags Under $50 That Are So Chic You'll Enjoy Commuting to School & Work (Plus Other Luxe Options)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes the greatest enjoyment in life comes from the little things. If you have to carry a laptop back and forth from school and work, why would you use a bag that you don't love? Just because a laptop bag is a necessity it doesn't have to be solely functional, let alone boring. It's much more enjoyable to wait for your train if you like your bag, or at least that's how I feel.
A stylish laptop bag doesn't have to break the bank. This $12 laptop bag has 8,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 20 colors. Go for a vintage vibe with this $31 steal. You'll be prepared for tech mishaps if you have this laptop bag with a USB charging port.
Looking for more affordable finds? Here are some laptop bags under $50 (and a few irresistible styles over $50) that you'd actually want to be spotted with if you ran into a frenemy at the train station.
Laptop Bags Under $50
Mosiso PU Leather Laptop Tote Bag
This laptop bag comes in 3 sizes and 15 colors. There's an inner compartment designed to protect your computer from impact, bumps, and scratches. There are 3 compartments and pockets to help you stay organized. The Mosiso PU Leather Laptop Tote Bag has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Yes, a backpack can actually be chic. That quilted front pocket is everything. With multiple straps, you have the option to carry this is a backpack, shoulder bag, or handbag. There are 15 colors to choose from.
Btoop Laptop Tote Bag
Add some fun to your work commute or walk to class with an animal print laptop bag. It has a protective compartment for your laptop or iPad and lots of pockets to help you stay organized. There are 8 colors and prints to choose from.
Mancio Vintage Laptop Backpack
Vintage meets modern with the Mancio Vintage Laptop Backpack. It has a retro look and a USB charging port along with a thoughtful design complete with lots of pockets and a separate laptop compartment.
This bag is backed by 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 6 colors. Snag it for 48% off.
KTMOUW Laptop Bag
Classic, chic, and stylish? What more could you want? It's waterproof too. There are 14 colors to choose from and this bag has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag
This is a modern, yet elegant, upgrade on your standard briefcase. This bag has the capacity for a laptop, phone, wallet, books/notebook, and more daily essentials. There are internal and external pockets, so your must-haves will be easy to find. The Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Canvaslife Waterproof Shoulder Messenger Bag
If you want to focus on the necessities, this is the perfect bag for you. It's shockproof and waterproof to protect your laptop and other essentials. There are 3 sizes and 19 prints to choose from. The Canvaslife Waterproof Shoulder Messenger Bag has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Tote Work Bags with USB Charging Port
I love this bag because it has a USB charging port, which definitely comes in handy. It's the perfect size bag and you can carry it as a briefcase, handbag, shoulder bag or crossbody bag. Amazon has 11 colors to choose from.
Monstina Laptop Tote Bag
This bag has a large capacity with 13 pockets inside, which makes it easy to access all your essentials. It is waterproof too, which is always reassuring. Another great thing about the Monstina Laptop Tote Bag is that it has an external USB port for charging your phone.
EMPSIGN 17 Inch Laptop Backpack
I love a tote bag, but sometimes that can feel so heavy on one shoulder (which is also my fault because I overpack). That's why I appreciate a backpack. This quilted style is chic and functional, with a USB charging port and lots of pockets. Plus, it's made from water-resistant fabric and backed by 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Lightweight Canvas Laptop Tote Bag
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this. This is an elevated classic that's incredibly practical. It has lots of pockets and a matching pouch for your small necessities. The Lovevook Lightweight Canvas Laptop Tote Bag is made from water-resistant fabric. There are 12 stunning colorways.
CoolBELL Convertible Backpack Messenger Bag
Use this as a backpack, a messenger bag, or a shoulder bag. A convertible laptop bag is such a good investment. The CoolBELL Convertible Backpack Messenger Bag comes in 6 colors and has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Backpack Purse
This bag looks so much more expensive than it actually is. I love the vintage look and the matching pouch. It comes in 13 colors and 4 sizes.
And If You Can Spend More Than $50...
The ReNew Transit Backpack
This Everlane backpack is my go-to choice when I have to carry my laptop into work. There's so much room and compartments inside, a separate zipper pocket for your computer, and it always feels comfortable on my back (sometimes I forget my laptop is inside).
VALENCIA TOTEPACK
When I want something versatile, I reach for this Chrome Industries bag. You can sling it over your shoulder as a tote bag or use the convertible straps and wear it as a backpack. It has a more elevated look than your usual tote bag, has plenty of room for your laptop and other work or school essentials, and it's water-resistant, to boot.
The Work Tote
And if you're looking for a chic and professional look, you'll want to reach for the Béis Work Tote. It has a stylish vegan leather exterior, a padded laptop pocket, and a removable vegan leather pouch with a zipper. Plus, you can use the sturdy shoulder strap to wear it as a crossbody or use the hand straps to carry it as a shoulder bag.
Perry Leather Large Backpack
Snag this $379 large leather backpack from Kate Spade Outlet for just $87. It's stylish, comes in 5 colors, and reviewers rave about how much room is in them. One reports, "I am able to carry my laptop, wallet, and some other things in it as well. As a teacher, it is this is a wonderful bag."
Looking for more great bags? Don't miss these 70% off deals on Coach backpacks.
—Originally published July 26, 2023, at 1:48 p.m. PT