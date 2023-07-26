13 Laptop Bags Under $50 That Are So Chic You’ll Enjoy Commuting to School and Work

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes the greatest enjoyment in life comes from the little things. If you have to carry a laptop back and forth from school and work, why would you use a bag that you don't love? Just because a laptop bag is a necessity it doesn't have to be solely functional, let alone boring. It's much more enjoyable to wait for your train if you like your bag, or at least that's how I feel.
A stylish laptop bag doesn't have to break the bank. This $14 laptop bag has 7,900+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 20 colors. Go for a vintage vibe with this $28 steal. You'll be prepared for tech mishaps if you have this laptop bag with a USB charging port.
Looking for more affordable finds? Here are 13 laptop bags under $50 that you'd actually want to be spotted with if you run into a frenemy at the train station.
Laptop Bags Under $50
Mosiso PU Leather Laptop Tote Bag
This laptop bag comes in 3 sizes and 15 colors. There's an inner compartment designed to protect your computer from impact, bumps, and scratches. There are 3 compartments and pockets to help you stay organized. The Mosiso PU Leather Laptop Tote Bag has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Yes, a backpack can actually be chic. That quilted front pocket is everything. With multiple straps, you have the option to carry this is a backpack, shoulder bag, or handbag. There are 15 colors to choose from.
Btoop Laptop Tote Bag
Add some fun to your work commute or walk to class with an animal print laptop bag. It has a protective compartment for your laptop or iPad and lots of pockets to help you stay organized. There are 9 prints to choose from.
KTMOUW Laptop Bag
Classic, chic, and stylish? What more could you want? It's waterproof too. There are 10 colors to choose from and this bag has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag
This is a modern, yet elegant, upgrade on your standard briefcase. This bag has the capacity for a laptop, phone, wallet, books/notebook, and more daily essentials. There are internal and external pockets, so your must-haves will be easy to find. The Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Canvaslife Waterproof Shoulder Messenger Bag
If you want to focus on the necessities, this is the perfect bag for you. It's shockproof and waterproof to protect your laptop and other essentials. There are 5 sizes and 20 prints to choose from. The Canvaslife Waterproof Shoulder Messenger Bag has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Tote Work Bags with USB Charging Port
I love this bag because it has a USB charging port, which definitely comes in handy. It's the perfect size bag and you can carry it as a briefcase, handbag, shoulder bag or crossbody bag. Amazon has 11 colors to choose from.
Monstina Laptop Tote Bag
This bag has a large capacity with 13 pockets inside, which makes it easy to access all your essentials. It is waterproof too, which is always reassuring. Another great thing about the Monstina Laptop Tote Bag is that it has an external USB port for charging your phone. This bag comes in 5 prints.
Vsnoon Laptop Backpack
I love a tote bag, but sometimes that can feel so heavy on one shoulder (which is also my fault because I overpack). That's why I appreciate a backpack. This quilted style is chic and functional, with a USB charging port and lots of pockets. Plus, it's made from water-resistant fabric. The Vsnoon Laptop Backpack has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Lightweight Canvas Laptop Tote Bag
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this. This is an elevated classic that's incredibly practical. It has lots of pockets and a matching pouch for your small necessities. The Lovevook Lightweight Canvas Laptop Tote Bag is made from water-resistant fabric. There are 8 stunning colorways.
CoolBELL Convertible Backpack Messenger Bag
Use this is a backpack, a messenger bag, or a shoulder bag. A convertible laptop bag is such a good investment. The CoolBELL Convertible Backpack Messenger Bag comes in 6 colors and has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mancio Vintage Laptop Backpack
Vintage meets modern with the Mancio Vintage Laptop Backpack. It has a retro look and a USB charging port along with a thoughtful design complete with lots of pockets and a separate laptop compartment.
This bag with 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews comes in 6 colors.
Lovevook Laptop Backpack Purse
This bag looks so much more expensive than it actually is. I love the vintage look and the matching pouch. It comes in 9 colors and 2 sizes.
Looking for more great bags? Don't miss these 70% off deals on Coach backpacks.