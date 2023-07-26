13 Laptop Bags Under $50 That Are So Chic You’ll Enjoy Commuting to School and Work

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes the greatest enjoyment in life comes from the little things. If you have to carry a laptop back and forth from school and work, why would you use a bag that you don't love? Just because a laptop bag is a necessity it doesn't have to be solely functional, let alone boring. It's much more enjoyable to wait for your train if you like your bag, or at least that's how I feel.

A stylish laptop bag doesn't have to break the bank. This $14 laptop bag has 7,900+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 20 colors. Go for a vintage vibe with this $28 steal. You'll be prepared for tech mishaps if you have this laptop bag with a USB charging port.

Looking for more affordable finds? Here are 13 laptop bags under $50 that you'd actually want to be spotted with if you run into a frenemy at the train station.