Exclusive

Proof Mandy Moore's Sons Have a Bond That's Sweet as Candy

By Brett Malec Jul 26, 2023 6:38 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesE! NewsExclusivesMandy MooreCeleb KidsShowsNBCU
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: What's It Like Having 2 Kids Under 2 Years Old? Mandy Moore Says...

Raising two toddlers is definitely a walk Mandy Moore will remember fondly.

However, the This Is Us alum—who shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 9 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith—isn't afraid to admit that wrangling two young boys can be a handful.

"Somedays I feel like we're barely above water," Moore exclusively told E! News on the July 25 episode. "The potty training is intense, but we're slowly but surely getting there. I love that someone told me, 'It's not an event, it's a process.'"

And it's one the 39-year-old makes sure to savor, despite the challenges of parenting.

"My husband and I were saying the other night we're gonna look back fondly and be like, 'Remember when he didn't pee in the potty?!'" she continued. "So, I'm trying to be present and really appreciate all this time we have together now."

Moore also shared insight into the sweet bond Ozzie has with his older sibling.

photos
See Mandy Moore's Newly Designed Room for Son Gus

"He is enamored with his brother, it is really sweet," she gushed. "He just looks at him with awe and wonder all the time and is his biggest fan. No one makes him laugh more, smile more."

As for the biggest lesson motherhood has taught the "Candy" singer?

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

2

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

3

How Travis Kelce Fumbled an Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His "Number"

"Before parenthood I found it hard to advocate for myself, I'm a people-pleaser intrinsically," Moore admitted. "But now, I don't find it hard to be like, 'No, I'm gonna draw the line here. That doesn't work for me.'"

Check out the exclusive video above to hear about the self-professed cat lady's new partnership with Purina Cat Chow to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

2

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

3

How Travis Kelce Fumbled an Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His "Number"

4

Atiana De La Hoya Details Estrangement From Dad Oscar De La Hoya

5

Barbie Casting Director Reveals Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles