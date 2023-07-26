Proof Mandy Moore's Sons Have a Bond That's Sweet as Candy

Raising two toddlers is definitely a walk Mandy Moore will remember fondly.
However, the This Is Us alum—who shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 9 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith—isn't afraid to admit that wrangling two young boys can be a handful.
"Somedays I feel like we're barely above water," Moore exclusively told E! News on the July 25 episode. "The potty training is intense, but we're slowly but surely getting there. I love that someone told me, 'It's not an event, it's a process.'"
And it's one the 39-year-old makes sure to savor, despite the challenges of parenting.
"My husband and I were saying the other night we're gonna look back fondly and be like, 'Remember when he didn't pee in the potty?!'" she continued. "So, I'm trying to be present and really appreciate all this time we have together now."
Moore also shared insight into the sweet bond Ozzie has with his older sibling.
"He is enamored with his brother, it is really sweet," she gushed. "He just looks at him with awe and wonder all the time and is his biggest fan. No one makes him laugh more, smile more."
As for the biggest lesson motherhood has taught the "Candy" singer?
"Before parenthood I found it hard to advocate for myself, I'm a people-pleaser intrinsically," Moore admitted. "But now, I don't find it hard to be like, 'No, I'm gonna draw the line here. That doesn't work for me.'"
Check out the exclusive video above to hear about the self-professed cat lady's new partnership with Purina Cat Chow to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary.