Proof Mandy Moore's Sons Have a Bond That's Sweet as Candy

Watch : What's It Like Having 2 Kids Under 2 Years Old? Mandy Moore Says...

Raising two toddlers is definitely a walk Mandy Moore will remember fondly.

However, the This Is Us alum—who shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 9 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith—isn't afraid to admit that wrangling two young boys can be a handful.

"Somedays I feel like we're barely above water," Moore exclusively told E! News on the July 25 episode. "The potty training is intense, but we're slowly but surely getting there. I love that someone told me, 'It's not an event, it's a process.'"

And it's one the 39-year-old makes sure to savor, despite the challenges of parenting.

"My husband and I were saying the other night we're gonna look back fondly and be like, 'Remember when he didn't pee in the potty?!'" she continued. "So, I'm trying to be present and really appreciate all this time we have together now."

Moore also shared insight into the sweet bond Ozzie has with his older sibling.