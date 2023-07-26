Guy Fieri Says He Was Falsely Accused at 19 of Drunk Driving in Fatal Car Accident

Guy Fieri recently recalled being falsely accused of drunk driving, sharing he was left on the hook after being involved in a fatal car accident as a teenager.

By Corinne Heller Jul 26, 2023 6:35 PMTags
Guy Fieri
Watch: Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl

Guy Fieri is speaking out about a terrifying experience that shaped his life.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host recently opened up about a car accident he was in as a teen that left him mistakenly accused of drunk driving.

"I was in a fatality car accident when I was 19, when I was in college," Fieri shared on the July 25 episode of Brooke Shields' Now What podcast. "I wasn't driving. I was in the backseat and unfortunately, I was with a bunch of guys."

He added, "And we were drinking."

The celebrity chef, who was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at the time, continued, "We were screwing off and we actually were down at the drag boat races in Las Vegas."

According to Fieri, the driver, who had been drinking as well, saw a police officer and "took off" driving before the crash.

"We got chased and the car flipped and the guy next to me was killed," he said. "It was horrific. Everybody was messed up."

photos
Secrets of Food Network's Chopped

Fieri said he was airlifted to a hospital, where he woke up "handcuffed to the gurney, with everybody in that car saying that I was the one that was driving."

He added that this was because the driver and the other passengers had all been in the military together.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

2

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

3

How Travis Kelce Fumbled an Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His "Number"

The TV personality, who grew up in Ferndale, Calif., said police later "came to the college and arrested me in my dorm room."

The conversation also prompted a tough conversation with his father.

My dad told me, 'Cut the s--t,'" the Food Network star explained. "'You're not invincible. This is for real now. You're not in Ferndale. You're not in your hometown anymore. You're in Las Vegas. You're big time. So you gotta focus."

Fieri believes "the cops knew" he wasn't responsible for the crash. He did not share how the case was resolved.

Years later, he is instilling valuable life lessons in his sons Hunter Fieri, 26, and Ryder Fieri, 17.

"Things I teach my kids all the time—don't trust anybody to drive you," he said. "Don't trust what anybody puts in a drink and gives you. Don't trust anybody who tells you this is safe or this is smart. You have to be the master of your domain. You have to be in control of your environment."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

2

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

3

How Travis Kelce Fumbled an Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His "Number"

4

Atiana De La Hoya Details Estrangement From Dad Oscar De La Hoya

5

Barbie Casting Director Reveals Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles