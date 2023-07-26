Guy Fieri Says He Was Falsely Accused at 19 of Drunk Driving in Fatal Car Accident

Watch : Guy Fieri's Top Food Tips for the Super Bowl

Guy Fieri is speaking out about a terrifying experience that shaped his life.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host recently opened up about a car accident he was in as a teen that left him mistakenly accused of drunk driving.

"I was in a fatality car accident when I was 19, when I was in college," Fieri shared on the July 25 episode of Brooke Shields' Now What podcast. "I wasn't driving. I was in the backseat and unfortunately, I was with a bunch of guys."

He added, "And we were drinking."

The celebrity chef, who was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at the time, continued, "We were screwing off and we actually were down at the drag boat races in Las Vegas."

According to Fieri, the driver, who had been drinking as well, saw a police officer and "took off" driving before the crash.

"We got chased and the car flipped and the guy next to me was killed," he said. "It was horrific. Everybody was messed up."