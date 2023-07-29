Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker May Want to Steal These Unique Celebrity Baby Names

Watch : Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over Baby Name

What's in a name? A whole lot, just ask these stars.

While we love learning our favorite celebrity couple is expecting, there's nothing quite as thrilling as finding out the name they give their newest addition (especially when people like Khloe Kardashian make us wait nine months for the big reveal). Though some monikers tend to be more surprising than others, just ask Alabama Barker.

When Travis Barker revealed he wants to name his and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky Thirteen, the 17-year-old couldn't help by roast her dad. "That's so bad," she recently told him during Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series. "Let's see how that goes when he's at school."

The inspiration? Well, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," the Blink-182 drummer explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

For her part, Alabama also had some interesting suggestions. "Audemars, Milan, f--kin' Patek," she shared, seemingly referencing luxury watches before adding, "I also like Cloud—like, something weird."