Atiana De La Hoya Details Childhood Estrangement From Dad Oscar De La Hoya in Documentary

Atiana De La Hoya recently spoke out is about her lack of a relationship with father Oscar De La Hoya while she was growing up, largely being raised by mom Shanna Moakler and stepdad Travis Barker.

Atiana De La Hoya is getting candid, and her words pack a punch. 

The 24-year-old reflected on her distant relationship with dad Oscar De La Hoya as a child, leaving her to largely be raised by her mom Shanna Moakler, and her then-husband Travis Barker.

"I think a lot of people knew him better than I did because they watched his career," Atiana explained, per US Weekly, in part two of Oscar's documentary The Golden Boy. "So my idea of him wasn't necessarily from our relationship, but it was more from who I was told he was."

She also shared she would only see her dad "every so often, maybe, like, once a year," detailing one such occasion. 

"I remember—I think it might have been fourth grade or something—and we were supposed to get dinner and then go to Color Me Mine because I loved art," Atiana revealed. "And I remember trying to think of, like, what I would say. Like, ‘Am I going to call him dad?' And I remember going to Color Me Mine and he painted, like, a cheeseburger and I had the cheeseburger in my room for… it's probably still somewhere, to be honest."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lakeside Family Vacation

For his part, Oscar has recently opened up about his headspace after Atiana's birth and why he made the decision to distance himself. 

"I basically ran away," the former boxer admitted on the Allison Interviews podcast July 20. "I was scared. I was fearful. I did try to be a father full time for a few years, and it was beautiful. It was amazing to raise a little girl but there came a point where you say to yourself, ‘Wait a minute. You're not worthy of this.'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

But while she might not have a close relationship with Oscar, Atiana and Travis have remained tight over the years despite his split from Shanna in 2008—and it's clear his new wife Kourtney Kardashian is getting to know the 24-year-old too.

In March of this year, the couple each took to Instagram to celebrate Atiana's 24th birthday. The Poosh shared pictures of Atiana to her Instagram Story, writing, per People, "birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true. May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!"

Travis also shared a selfie with Atiana, over which he wrote, "I love this picture of us. Happy birthday @atiaandelahoya I love you."

And for him and Kourtney, who are currently expecting their first baby together, the couple has made it clear their blended family means everything. (Kourtney is mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8 with ex Scott Disick while the Blink-182 drummer is dad to Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17 with Shanna.)

To see all the times their blended family came together, keep reading.

Instagram
One More on the Way

Kourtney posted a photo of her baby bump in June 2023, a week after she and Travis publicly shared that they're expecting.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos
