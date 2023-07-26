Atiana De La Hoya Details Childhood Estrangement From Dad Oscar De La Hoya in Documentary

Atiana De La Hoya is getting candid, and her words pack a punch.
The 24-year-old reflected on her distant relationship with dad Oscar De La Hoya as a child, leaving her to largely be raised by her mom Shanna Moakler, and her then-husband Travis Barker.
"I think a lot of people knew him better than I did because they watched his career," Atiana explained, per US Weekly, in part two of Oscar's documentary The Golden Boy. "So my idea of him wasn't necessarily from our relationship, but it was more from who I was told he was."
She also shared she would only see her dad "every so often, maybe, like, once a year," detailing one such occasion.
"I remember—I think it might have been fourth grade or something—and we were supposed to get dinner and then go to Color Me Mine because I loved art," Atiana revealed. "And I remember trying to think of, like, what I would say. Like, ‘Am I going to call him dad?' And I remember going to Color Me Mine and he painted, like, a cheeseburger and I had the cheeseburger in my room for… it's probably still somewhere, to be honest."
For his part, Oscar has recently opened up about his headspace after Atiana's birth and why he made the decision to distance himself.
"I basically ran away," the former boxer admitted on the Allison Interviews podcast July 20. "I was scared. I was fearful. I did try to be a father full time for a few years, and it was beautiful. It was amazing to raise a little girl but there came a point where you say to yourself, ‘Wait a minute. You're not worthy of this.'"
But while she might not have a close relationship with Oscar, Atiana and Travis have remained tight over the years despite his split from Shanna in 2008—and it's clear his new wife Kourtney Kardashian is getting to know the 24-year-old too.
In March of this year, the couple each took to Instagram to celebrate Atiana's 24th birthday. The Poosh shared pictures of Atiana to her Instagram Story, writing, per People, "birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true. May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!"
Travis also shared a selfie with Atiana, over which he wrote, "I love this picture of us. Happy birthday @atiaandelahoya I love you."
And for him and Kourtney, who are currently expecting their first baby together, the couple has made it clear their blended family means everything. (Kourtney is mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8 with ex Scott Disick while the Blink-182 drummer is dad to Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17 with Shanna.)
