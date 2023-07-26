Atiana De La Hoya Details Childhood Estrangement From Dad Oscar De La Hoya in Documentary

Watch : Why Travis Barker Raised Oscar De La Hoya's Daughter

Atiana De La Hoya is getting candid, and her words pack a punch.

The 24-year-old reflected on her distant relationship with dad Oscar De La Hoya as a child, leaving her to largely be raised by her mom Shanna Moakler, and her then-husband Travis Barker.

"I think a lot of people knew him better than I did because they watched his career," Atiana explained, per US Weekly, in part two of Oscar's documentary The Golden Boy. "So my idea of him wasn't necessarily from our relationship, but it was more from who I was told he was."

She also shared she would only see her dad "every so often, maybe, like, once a year," detailing one such occasion.

"I remember—I think it might have been fourth grade or something—and we were supposed to get dinner and then go to Color Me Mine because I loved art," Atiana revealed. "And I remember trying to think of, like, what I would say. Like, ‘Am I going to call him dad?' And I remember going to Color Me Mine and he painted, like, a cheeseburger and I had the cheeseburger in my room for… it's probably still somewhere, to be honest."