Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer Sets the Stage for Paul Rudd's Demise

Watch : Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building

Enter stage left: Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin's newest investigation.

Only Murders in the Building appears to be sparing the remaining Arconia residents in season three, taking its latest untimely death to Broadway. In fact, the full trailer for the latest installment, released July 26, fully sets the stage for exactly how newcomer Paul Rudd's Ben Gilroy—whose death was teased during the season two finale—meets his demise.

And chief among the suspects? Well, that would be Oscar winner Meryl Streep. The trailer finds Oliver Putnam (Short) returning to Broadway with a new show starring his pal Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Ben and Streep's Loretta Durkin. Unfortunately, Loretta's clunky performance at a table read soon puts her at odds with Ben, who ultimately tries to get her fired before his death on opening night.

Naturally, his shocking demise makes for ripe material for Charles, Oliver and Gomez's Mabel Mora, who set out to solve his murder and make another podcast.

Not only does Streep steal the show in the trailer, she also offers up some ominous words of wisdom.