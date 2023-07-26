Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer Sets the Stage for Paul Rudd's Demise

Enter stage left: Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin's newest investigation.
Only Murders in the Building appears to be sparing the remaining Arconia residents in season three, taking its latest untimely death to Broadway. In fact, the full trailer for the latest installment, released July 26, fully sets the stage for exactly how newcomer Paul Rudd's Ben Gilroy—whose death was teased during the season two finale—meets his demise.
And chief among the suspects? Well, that would be Oscar winner Meryl Streep. The trailer finds Oliver Putnam (Short) returning to Broadway with a new show starring his pal Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Ben and Streep's Loretta Durkin. Unfortunately, Loretta's clunky performance at a table read soon puts her at odds with Ben, who ultimately tries to get her fired before his death on opening night.
Naturally, his shocking demise makes for ripe material for Charles, Oliver and Gomez's Mabel Mora, who set out to solve his murder and make another podcast.
Not only does Streep steal the show in the trailer, she also offers up some ominous words of wisdom.
"Theater is all about choices," she says. "What you share and what you hide. Those choices change everything."
But she's not the only suspect as fellow new season three additions Jesse Williams and Ashley Park—who play a documentarian and a "TikTok-addicted starlet"—also may have an axe to grind against Ben.
The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season three was released four months after a shorter teaser giving a first look at Streep in character dropped.
Only Murders in the Building was recently nominated for 11 Emmys, including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Short.
Only Murders in the Building season three will premiere on Hulu Aug. 8.
