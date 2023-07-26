Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Slams Critic for Body-Shaming Catelynn Lowell

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra isn't going to let anyone body-shame Catelynn Lowell.

The Teen Mom star wasted no time calling out a social media user who made a comment about his wife's appearance.

Tyler recently reflected on his fitness journey by sharing selfies of himself from a year ago and today to Instagram. And while the July 23 post was about his own experience, one commenter decided to target Catelynn.

"Girl get on that treadmill cuz if u think ur lifestyles will always sync ur sadly mistaken," the Instagram user wrote in a since-deleted comment. "One day he will look at u n will outgrow u. Your on 2 different paths, I hope u remember this message. WAKE UP n get healthier."

However, Tyler quickly shut down the negative remark and come to his wife's defense.

"Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT!" he replied. "She doesn't need a damn treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our lives to be in 'sync,' are you fr right now!?"