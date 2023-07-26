Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Slams Critic for Body-Shaming Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra isn't going to let anyone body-shame Catelynn Lowell.
The Teen Mom star wasted no time calling out a social media user who made a comment about his wife's appearance.
Tyler recently reflected on his fitness journey by sharing selfies of himself from a year ago and today to Instagram. And while the July 23 post was about his own experience, one commenter decided to target Catelynn.
"Girl get on that treadmill cuz if u think ur lifestyles will always sync ur sadly mistaken," the Instagram user wrote in a since-deleted comment. "One day he will look at u n will outgrow u. Your on 2 different paths, I hope u remember this message. WAKE UP n get healthier."
However, Tyler quickly shut down the negative remark and come to his wife's defense.
"Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT!" he replied. "She doesn't need a damn treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our lives to be in 'sync,' are you fr right now!?"
Fans have followed the couple's journey ever since they appeared on the first season of 16 and Pregnant—which documented their experience of placing their firstborn Carly, 14, for adoption. Catelynn—who later give birth to kids Novalee, 8; Vaeda, 4; and Rya, 23 months—and Tyler then continued to tell their story on Teen Mom and its spinoffs.
And he made it clear in his response that he won't stand for anyone trying to bring her down.
"That woman's body has brought 4 of my beautiful children into this world!" Tyler continued. "That body has been with me through everything! That body has fought through hell & back to be the woman & wife she is today! That body has held and nurtured my children! That body has even held me like a baby at times when I was at my breaking point…so DON'T YOU DARE tell my wife what she needs to do with her body so I don't 'outgrow' her."
He added, "We don't outgrow each other, we GROW WITH EACH OTHER, through every high & every low! Her body is perfect TO ME & that's all that matters. So please, everyone needs to leave her alone & stop comparing our own INDIVIDUAL journeys. The world needs more kindness, compassion, & understanding…not irrelevant opinions, so I highly suggest more of you negative/critical people, choose to be better!"
Tyler then asked anyone who shared the commenter's opinion to unfollow him.
"I have no room for this type of energy!" the reality star wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the comment. "All I'm doing is sharing my OWN INDIVIDUAL fitness journey & every time I share it, people have to share their unsolicited opinion about my wife & I'm sick of it! If you don't support my wife, then you don't support me & I don't want you here!"