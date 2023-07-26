Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty on 9 Sexual Misconduct Charges

Watch : Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Sexual Misconduct Civil Lawsuit

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

A London jury has decided Kevin Spacey's fate in his sexual assault case.

On July 26, the House of Cards alum was found not guilty on nine charges including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of forcing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Spacey's charges, which he had previously pleaded not guilty to, were in relation to allegations spanning from 2004 to 2013, involving four men in the United Kingdom. At the time, the Baby Driver star held the position of artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Spacey was originally charged with 12 counts of sexual misconduct, but the number of counts was reduced last week due to a technicality in the case, according to Variety.

After the verdict, Spacey addressed reporters outside of the courtroom.