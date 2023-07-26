Blake Lively Hops Over Rope at Kensington Palace to Fix Met Gala Dress Display

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Why Blake Lively Is NOT Attending This Year

You know your love her, and this will just prove it even more.

Blake Lively recently took things into her own hands when visiting Kensington Palace's Crown to Couture exhibition, where her dress from the 2022 Met Gala is currently on display. When her Statue of Liberty-inspired Versace gown didn't look appropriately draped, the Gossip Girl alum simply jumped the rope cordoning off the display to perfect the way the skirt fell.

"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," she wrote on her July 25 Instagram Story over a video of the moment. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen kneeling down to get the proper angle as she plays with the folds in the dress's skirt.

Blake also shared an image in front of the crown and earrings she wore along with the dress, posing with two of the women who helped make the bejeweled moment possible.

"With my sisters, the genius and unmatched @lorraineschwartz and @ofira jewels," she captioned the snap. "This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace."