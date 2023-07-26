Gigi Hadid Spotted for the First Time in Public Since Arrest

Gigi Hadid is back on board.
The supermodel was photographed for the first time in public since her arrest in the Cayman Islands. Hadid was spotted arriving to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on July 25 to catch a flight.
For the outing, the 28-year-old wore a cream crop top and matching shrug paired with distressed jeans and red Converse high-top sneakers.
The sighting comes one week after news emerged of her arrest during a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands earlier this month.
A spokesperson for Cayman Islands' Customs & Border Control confirmed to NBC News that shortly after the model and a friend arrived to their destination via a private plane, custom officials searched their luggage and allegedly found "a small amount of marijuana."
Hadid and her pal were then arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. They were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail.
The pair were formally charged during a court appearance two days after their arrest on July 12, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, per the Border Control spokesperson.
Hadid's rep also shared insight into the situation, telling E! News in a July 18 statement, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."
The model—who is mom to her and ex Zayn Malik's 2-year-old daughter Khai—also seemingly confirmed the rest of her vacation went off without a hitch, sharing a glimpse inside her trip to Instagram July 18, writing, "All's well that ends well."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)