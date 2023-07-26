Gigi Hadid Spotted for the First Time in Public Since Arrest

Watch : Gigi Hadid Released After Being Arrested on Vacation

Gigi Hadid is back on board.

The supermodel was photographed for the first time in public since her arrest in the Cayman Islands. Hadid was spotted arriving to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on July 25 to catch a flight.

For the outing, the 28-year-old wore a cream crop top and matching shrug paired with distressed jeans and red Converse high-top sneakers.

The sighting comes one week after news emerged of her arrest during a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Cayman Islands' Customs & Border Control confirmed to NBC News that shortly after the model and a friend arrived to their destination via a private plane, custom officials searched their luggage and allegedly found "a small amount of marijuana."

Hadid and her pal were then arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. They were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail.