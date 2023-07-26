Wrestling Champion Hulk Hogan Engaged to Girlfriend Sky Daily

Watch : Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Hulk Hogan is embracing a different type of ring nowadays.

The pro wrestler confirmed told TMZ July 25 that he proposed to girlfriend Sky Daily after more than a year of dating.

Hulk—real name Terry Gene Bollea—said he got down on one knee last week during a date at a Tampa, Fla. restaurant, adding that he was nervous leading up to the proposal.

The 69-year-old also noted he's fallen in love with Sky's three children, who'll join Hulk's two children with ex-wife Linda Hogan: daughter Brooke Hogan, 35, and son Nick Hogan, 32.

E! News has reached out to Hulk's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Prior to dating Sky, a yoga instructor, Hulk was married to Jennifer McDaniel. However, the wrestling icon said in February 2022 that he had called it quits after being together for over a decade. In fact, the former WWE star shared that he had already ignited another romance.