Wrestling Champion Hulk Hogan Engaged to Girlfriend Sky Daily

Hulk Hogan is embracing a different type of ring nowadays.
The pro wrestler confirmed told TMZ July 25 that he proposed to girlfriend Sky Daily after more than a year of dating.
Hulk—real name Terry Gene Bollea—said he got down on one knee last week during a date at a Tampa, Fla. restaurant, adding that he was nervous leading up to the proposal.
The 69-year-old also noted he's fallen in love with Sky's three children, who'll join Hulk's two children with ex-wife Linda Hogan: daughter Brooke Hogan, 35, and son Nick Hogan, 32.
Prior to dating Sky, a yoga instructor, Hulk was married to Jennifer McDaniel. However, the wrestling icon said in February 2022 that he had called it quits after being together for over a decade. In fact, the former WWE star shared that he had already ignited another romance.
"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," he tweeted at the time. "sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."
Since then, he's shared a glimpse into his relationship with Sky on social media, including a photo of the two getting close at his bar Hogan's Hangout last April.
In June, he posted a snapshot of him and Sky having fun under the sun.
"Beach day with my Sky Baby," he wrote, "it always seems just perfect, like she's always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH."