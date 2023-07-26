Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy Wants to Star in Barbie 2

Watch : Ryan Gosling Says Notebook Character Would Be Jealous of Barbie's Ken

Cillian Murphy is feeling the kenergy.

Following in the footsteps of Ryan Gosling, the Oppenheimer star shared he's open to embracing a fantastic life in plastic as Ken in a potential sequel to Barbie.

"Sure, yeah," Cillian told Cinéfilos in an interview shared July 17. "Let's read the script, let's have a conversation."

In the meantime, Cillian said he was looking forward to watching the Barbie movie, which premiered the same day as Oppenheimer.

"I can't wait to see the movie," the 47-year-old said. "I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

However, a role in Barbie 2 will likely be a departure from Cillian's transformation in Oppenheimer. After all, the actor observed a strict diet in order to portray J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

"I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," Cillian told the New York Times in May. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."