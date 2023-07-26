Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Makes Dig at Ex Tom Sandoval on Love Island USA

Ariana Madix is raising a glass high to these being the best days of her life.
The Vanderpump Rules star took aim at her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval with a little jab during her July 25 appearance on Love Island USA. As a guest star for the episode, Ariana acted as host of the game "Mr. and Mrs." as the contestants answered personal questions about their date.
"I can't wait to see who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another," Ariana told the islanders, "because, take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with."
She added, "And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."
Ariana's comments come four months after she and Tom broke up following the news of the Tom Tom owner's months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.
And as fans saw the split play out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, they may also remember Tom criticizing Ariana for binging Love Island for hours on end.
But now, Ariana is the hot new bombshell that has entered the villa, taking to Instagram to tease her debut on one of her self-proclaimed favorite shows.
"I can't believe i'm popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week!" she wrote on Instagram July 24 alongside a picture of herself in a white dress by AREA from FWRD at the iconic fire pit. "like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."
Ariana joined the sexy singles as well as host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling in Fiji for season five of the dating competition show, airing nightly on Peacock.
And although Ariana is enjoying her time on the island, when she lands back in Los Angeles, she will apparently return to the same house she shares with her ex, according to the Bravo show's executive producer Alex Baskin.
"But Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together," he confessed to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published July 18. "The idea that they wouldn't shoot together is a little bit hard to digest. They're in the same home."
But that's not to say Ariana isn't looking to leave the $2 million home, which she purchased with Tom back in 2019, in the near future.
"I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live May 17. "I want to move on."
And for a complete guide to everything else that's gone down during filming of season 11 of VPR, keep reading...
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)