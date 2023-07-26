Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Makes Dig at Ex Tom Sandoval on Love Island USA

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix made a subtle jab about her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal during her debut episode of Love Island USA. Here's what she said.

Ariana Madix is raising a glass high to these being the best days of her life.

The Vanderpump Rules star took aim at her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval with a little jab during her July 25 appearance on Love Island USA. As a guest star for the episode, Ariana acted as host of the game "Mr. and Mrs." as the contestants answered personal questions about their date.

"I can't wait to see who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another," Ariana told the islanders, "because, take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with."

She added, "And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."

Ariana's comments come four months after she and Tom broke up following the news of the Tom Tom owner's months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

And as fans saw the split play out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, they may also remember Tom criticizing Ariana for binging Love Island for hours on end.

A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

But now, Ariana is the hot new bombshell that has entered the villa, taking to Instagram to tease her debut on one of her self-proclaimed favorite shows.

"I can't believe i'm popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week!" she wrote on Instagram July 24 alongside a picture of herself in a white dress by AREA from FWRD at the iconic fire pit. "like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."

Ariana joined the sexy singles as well as host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling in Fiji for season five of the dating competition show, airing nightly on Peacock.

Sara Mally/Peacock

And although Ariana is enjoying her time on the island, when she lands back in Los Angeles, she will apparently return to the same house she shares with her ex, according to the Bravo show's executive producer Alex Baskin.

"But Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together," he confessed to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published July 18. "The idea that they wouldn't shoot together is a little bit hard to digest. They're in the same home."

Bravo

But that's not to say Ariana isn't looking to leave the $2 million home, which she purchased with Tom back in 2019, in the near future.

"I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live May 17. "I want to move on."

And for a complete guide to everything else that's gone down during filming of season 11 of VPR, keep reading...

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Is Still a Question Mark

It's still unconfirmed if Raquel Leviss will appear on season 11 in the wake of her and Sandoval's cheating scandal. On July 14, the former beauty queen checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months. Since then, she has been staying at a friend's house.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

