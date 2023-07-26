Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Makes Dig at Ex Tom Sandoval on Love Island USA

Watch : VPR's Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix "Still Live Together"

Ariana Madix is raising a glass high to these being the best days of her life.

The Vanderpump Rules star took aim at her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval with a little jab during her July 25 appearance on Love Island USA. As a guest star for the episode, Ariana acted as host of the game "Mr. and Mrs." as the contestants answered personal questions about their date.

"I can't wait to see who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another," Ariana told the islanders, "because, take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with."

She added, "And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."

Ariana's comments come four months after she and Tom broke up following the news of the Tom Tom owner's months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

And as fans saw the split play out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, they may also remember Tom criticizing Ariana for binging Love Island for hours on end.