13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman Reveals She Was Paid Less Than $30,000 for Season One

Tommy Dorfman isn't holding back when it comes to her salary on 13 Reasons Why.

In light of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the actress disclosed how much she made on first season of the popular Netflix series, in which she starred as Ryan Shaver from 2017-2020 before publicly transitioning in 2021.

"my earnings for the entire first season of 13 reasons why were $29,953.24 prior to agency and manager fees (20%) and taxes," Dorfman wrote on Threads July 24. "8 episodes over six months."

Dorfman said that despite working round-the-clock and being a prominent character on the show, she encountered challenges. As the 31-year-old explained, "i did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. i barely qualified for insurance."

Furthermore, Dorfman reflected on the show's success amid her financial burdens.