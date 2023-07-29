Barbie Secrets Revealed: All the Fantastic Behind-the-Scenes Bombshells

Watch : All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Barbie movie.

This Barbie has some secrets to spill.

Greta Gerwig's pinktastic Barbie movie is already breaking records—and that proverbial glass ceiling—by earning $155 million in the U.S. its first weekend, the most ever for a film directed by a woman. And fans are buzzing over the movie's hilarious take on their beloved childhood doll (Margot Robbie), who reins in the patriarchy rodeo in Barbieland while sharing the message that even her sidekick Ken (Ryan Gosling) is "Kenough" as he is.

But hidden amongst the one-liners, satire and that girl-power monologue delivered by real world resident Gloria (America Ferrera) are Easter eggs about the toy's 60-year history, massive movie franchises and more pop culture references that you may have missed.

For starters, what's with that dramatic opening scene? Film Buff Barbie would recognize that it's nearly a shot-by-shot homage to the 1968 Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey, including the iconic song. (She'd also be able to Barbiesplain nods to The Wizard of Oz, Grease, the BBC's Pride and Prejudice and Zack Snyder's Justice League.)