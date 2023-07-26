Remi Cruz Shares the Gadget Everyone Should Have in Their Kitchen and More Cooking Essentials

We interviewed Remi Cruz because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Remi Cruz is a household name when it comes to lifestyle content creation. Also known as Miss Remi Ashten, she has gained over 5 million followers across her social media platforms. This Webby Award-winning creator is huge on fashion, beauty, travel, and, most especially, cooking.

On her popular YouTube channel, Remi frequently posts videos called "Cooking with Remi" to showcase her skills as a self-taught chef and share home-made meals. She also has a website by the same name which "serves as a hub for followable recipes for everyday meals, Korean classics, drunk favorites, and junk food alternatives."

So if you want to step up your game in the kitchen, Miss Remi Ashten is the perfect person to get some advice from. Remi gave us a few of her favorite kitchen gadgets and must-haves that are going to make cooking easier and your meals tastier. From her favorite air fryer to a dutch oven dupe, you don't want to miss Remi's picks.