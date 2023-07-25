Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Her and Matthew Broderick's Kids

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Candid About Aging

You won't find any sweaters cooking in Sarah Jessica Parker's oven.

While the Sex and the City star's character famously used her kitchen for extra storage space, she recently revealed that in her and husband Matthew Broderick's home, it's a source of family bonding with their children: son James, 20, and twin 14-year-old daughters Marion and Tabitha.

"We cook every night," Sarah said during the July 25 episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "It's a source of huge amount of pride for everybody."

In fact, they're so committed to a home cooked meal, you won't often find a takeout box in their house.

"It's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family," the Hocus Pocus star continued. "And on the rare occasion we have, but we always hear other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid, it's so confusing."

But for those who are doubting the 58-year-old's time in the kitchen she assured listeners, "We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure. We have always have a Sunday dinner—we invite people."