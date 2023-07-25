Sofía Vergara Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Days after Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara, the Modern Family star was photographed in West Hollywood, Calif. without her wedding ring.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 25, 2023 8:24 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesSofia VergaraCelebrities
Watch: The Reason for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's Split? He Says…

Bye-bye, bling. 

One week after Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their breakup, the Modern Family star stepped out without her wedding ring.

For the July 24 outing in West Hollywood, Calif., Sofía sported a gray, long-sleeved shirt along with Nike joggers and white sneakers. She accessorized with a white purse and sunglasses. Her finger was noticeably bare.

And it's likely been for some time. On July 17, Sofía, 51, and Joe, 46, announced their decision to end their seven-year marriage

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, the Magic Mike actor officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listing July 2 as their date of separation.

photos
Sofia Vergara's Best Looks

However, Joe and Sofía had already raised eyebrows after social media users noticed he wasn't in any photos from her recent trip to Italy, where she celebrated her birthday on July 10.

MEGA

Trending Stories

1

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

2

Barbie Casting Director Reveals Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles

3

Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie Film After Exiting Earlier Version

And as Sofía continues to navigate this next chapter, she's received words of support from her friends. As her Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen commented on the actress' swimsuit-clad vacation snap, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!" 

To look back Sofía and Joe's relationship over the years, keep reading.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

MGM Resorts International
Las Vegas Lovers

The lovebirds enjoy a date night at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Sin City in March 2020.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other in undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

2

Barbie Casting Director Reveals Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles

3

Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie Film After Exiting Earlier Version

4

Sister of Carlee Russell's Ex Weighs In on "Stupid" Kidnapping Hoax

5

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement