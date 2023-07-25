Sofía Vergara Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Watch : The Reason for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's Split? He Says…

Bye-bye, bling.

One week after Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their breakup, the Modern Family star stepped out without her wedding ring.

For the July 24 outing in West Hollywood, Calif., Sofía sported a gray, long-sleeved shirt along with Nike joggers and white sneakers. She accessorized with a white purse and sunglasses. Her finger was noticeably bare.

And it's likely been for some time. On July 17, Sofía, 51, and Joe, 46, announced their decision to end their seven-year marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, the Magic Mike actor officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listing July 2 as their date of separation.