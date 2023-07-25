Sofia Richie and Husband Elliot Grainge Share Glimpse Inside Their Life at Home as Newlyweds

Watch : Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

These newlyweds are feeling nothing but endless love.

Three months after tying the knot, Sofia Richie is giving fans a peek inside married life with husband Elliot Grainge.

"I feel so relaxed," Sofia explained in the July 25 episode of Vogue's 24 Hours With video series. "I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best."

And beyond the calm that comes with their extravagant wedding in the rearview mirror, the 24-year-old credits a lot of her post-wedding bliss to her husband.

"I'm obsessed with Elliot," Sofia gushed of the music executive. "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."

And Elliot feels the exact same way.

"I said I feel much calmer," Sofia told Elliot later in the video, clarifying, "now that our wedding stuff is over." The 29-year-old simply nodded and added, "I would agree with that."