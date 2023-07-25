Sofia Richie and Husband Elliot Grainge Share Glimpse Inside Their Life at Home as Newlyweds

These newlyweds are feeling nothing but endless love.
Three months after tying the knot, Sofia Richie is giving fans a peek inside married life with husband Elliot Grainge.
"I feel so relaxed," Sofia explained in the July 25 episode of Vogue's 24 Hours With video series. "I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best."
And beyond the calm that comes with their extravagant wedding in the rearview mirror, the 24-year-old credits a lot of her post-wedding bliss to her husband.
"I'm obsessed with Elliot," Sofia gushed of the music executive. "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."
And Elliot feels the exact same way.
"I said I feel much calmer," Sofia told Elliot later in the video, clarifying, "now that our wedding stuff is over." The 29-year-old simply nodded and added, "I would agree with that."
As for what life looks like now that the wedding planning is behind her? Well, it starts with a habit she picked up before her nuptials: spending the morning in her home gym.
"Before my wedding I worked out once, twice a week," Sofia shared. "And then when I got engaged I was like, ‘this is my moment to feel my best' so I really amped it up. And now I can't get out of it."
And as to whether her husband joins her in her fitness endeavors?
"That one time Elliot did Pilates with us," she joked, speaking to her instructor, "he almost cried."
But while the couple may not spend a whole lot of time at the gym together, one activity the two recently did together was attending the Chanel's Cruise 2024 runway show in Los Angeles on May 9. For the occasion, Sofia donned a pink feather boa-lined tweed dress, matching white lace shorts, a mini pink and purple crossbody bag and Chanel heels.
And Sofia finished the look off with three different rings, each having a particular significance for her and her new husband.
"Fun fact about my rings," she shared in a TikTok from the night. "This ring is a promise ring that Elliott gave me when we first started dating. This ring was from our civil marriage and this ring was given to me as my something blue."