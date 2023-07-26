Check Out the Best Men's Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on Clothing, Grooming, Shoes & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to do some shopping or looking to cross out things from your shopping list, you're in luck because this is the best time of the year to do so. Tons of retailers are having huge summer sales, so you can score some great deals. The Nordstrom Anniversary is the biggest sale event of the season, and you can get deals across so many different categories, especially in menswear and men's accessories.
We've already made a few guides on the best items you can get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but this list is specifically for those looking to shop for things like men's pants, shoes, shirts, accessories, grooming products, and more. Top brands for these items include Bonobos, Adidas, Cole Haan, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kiehl's, AllSaints, AG, Tom Ford, On, Levi's, Magnanni, and Gucci.
Read on for our favorite men's deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can step out looking and feeling your best.
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
These lightweight, flexible pants from Bonobos can be dressed up or down so you can feel comfy and look good any day of the week.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Checkout the exclusive grooming deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale like this gel face wash from Kiehl's that uses caffeine and menthol to energize and refresh your skin.
On Cloudswift Running Shoe
This running shoe from On has a mesh upper for extra breathability and lightweight memory foam cushioning for extra support.
AllSaints Reform Slim Fit Cotton Polo
AllSaints is a great brand to shop luxury items at a lower price point, and you can get even more deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This 100% cotton polo is light with a bit of stretch and will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe.
Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt
It's always a good idea to invest in a quality belt that you can use year after year. This Magnanni belt has that classic and elegant look that works great for every outfit.
Adidas Golf Crosshatch Stretch Golf Shorts
Step out and onto the green in style with these golf shorts from Adidas made from lightweight and flexible performance fabric for full range of movement and ultimate comfort.
Gucci Guilty pour Homme Fragrance Set
You can get an exclusive deal on this cult favorite Gucci fragrance set right now. This set includes an Eau de Toilette, a deodorant stick, and an Eau de Toilette travel spray with notes of lemon, lavender, pink pepper, patchouli, cedar, mandarin, crushed leaves, sandalwood, and amber.
Cole Haan American Classics Penny Loafer
There are plenty of Cole Haan top-selling shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for all your sophisticated office looks like this classic loafer.
Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Relaxed Fit Logo Embroidered V-Neck Undershirts
Don't forget to grab your essentials. This pack of undershirts from Polo Ralph Lauren are only $8 each and will be useful in any kind of outfit.
AG Everett Cloud Soft Denim Slim Straight Leg Jeans
You can never have too many pairs of jeans. For an everyday style, grab these AG dark wash straight leg jeans made from their Cloud Soft Denim.
Tom Ford Leo 52mm Polarized Sunglasses
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has tons of shades to shop from top brands. You can get these Tom Ford 50s-inspired sunglasses for $142 off.
Levi's Quilt Lined Cotton Shacket
Fall is right around the corner and Levi's is the best brand to get your cozy essentials from just like this cotton "shacket" that adds more comfort and insulation to your classic flannel.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
