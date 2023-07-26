Check Out the Best Men's Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on Clothing, Grooming, Shoes & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in the mood to do some shopping or looking to cross out things from your shopping list, you're in luck because this is the best time of the year to do so. Tons of retailers are having huge summer sales, so you can score some great deals. The Nordstrom Anniversary is the biggest sale event of the season, and you can get deals across so many different categories, especially in menswear and men's accessories.

We've already made a few guides on the best items you can get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but this list is specifically for those looking to shop for things like men's pants, shoes, shirts, accessories, grooming products, and more. Top brands for these items include Bonobos, Adidas, Cole Haan, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kiehl's, AllSaints, AG, Tom Ford, On, Levi's, Magnanni, and Gucci.

Read on for our favorite men's deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can step out looking and feeling your best.