Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan's American Idol Fate Revealed

Find out if American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are returning for the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season.

By Brett Malec Jul 25, 2023 8:14 PMTags
TVAmerican IdolKaty PerryCelebritiesLuke Bryan
Watch: Katy Perry REACTS to Iam Tongi's American Idol Win

The American Idol judges are here to stay.

ABC announced July 25 that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning for the singing competition's upcoming 22nd season. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest will also be back.

Auditions kick off Aug. 2 with the return of Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next singing superstar, with audition dates across all 50 states already announced.

Perry's return comes following a rollercoaster season 21 in which she faced criticism from fans on multiple occasions.

The Grammy winner first came under fire when she was accused of mom shaming contestant and mother of three Sara Beth Liebe after saying the aspiring singer had "been laying on the table too much" during her audition. Perry was also booed after she told competitor Nutsa Buzaladze to wear less glitter during the show's Hawaii week performances.

Bryan came to her defense in June, as did contestant Oliver Steele

photos
American Idol: Where Are They Now?

"I've seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving idol and I don't necessarily know what's true and what's not," Steele wrote in a May 26 Instagram post. "Here is what I know about @katyperry. Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people."

While the "Roar" singer never addressed the Idol backlash, she did praise the growth of the season 21 contestants.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

"It's been emotional, like a good therapy session," Orlando Bloom's other half told E! News in May immediately after Iam Tongi was named winner of the most recent season. "Just to see these kids, young people—younger than me—just grow and get what they came for. Even if they didn't win, they got what they came for. There's something that was sparked in them that can never be put back or be not believed in."

Keep reading to see if more of your favorite TV shows have been renewed or cancelled.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC
Renewed: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Renewed: Welcome to Wrexham

The FX series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. announced that season two returns Sept. 12.

Peter Kramer/AMC
Renewed: Dead City

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Apple TV+
Ending: Physical

Rose Byrne's dark comedy returns to Apple TV+ for its third and final season Aug. 2.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty
Renewed: American Idol

Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning as judges for the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Renewed: Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Bravo's Summer House spinoff Martha's Vineyard, featuring an all-Black cast of friends, has been renewed for season two.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Cancelled: A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series—created, written and starring Robin Thede—will end with its fourth season later this year.

Netflix
Ending: Sex Education

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for its fourth and finale season Sept. 21.

CBS/Universal Television
Cancelled: Magnum P.I.

The remake, which moved to NBC from CBS last year, will end after its fifth season in 2023.

Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Cancelled: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The Paramount+ series, which is set in 1954 and explores the story of how Grease's iconic girl clique originated, has been cancelled after one season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bupkis

Pete Davidson's Peacock comedy loosely based on his own life has been renewed for a second season.

Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Renewed: Nine Perfect Strangers

Hulu is bringing back Nicole Kidman as unorthodox wellness guru Masha for season two of the drama, Deadline reported June 21.

Netflix
Renewed: XO, Kitty

The To All the Boys spinoff show is getting a second season, Netflix announced June 14.

FX
Ending: Reservation Dogs

FX's comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma returns for its third and final season Aug. 2.

paramount
Cancelled: Queen of the Universe

The drag queen singing competition, produced by RuPaul's Drag Race producer World of Wonder, has been cancelled after two seasons.

E!
Renewed: Botched

E!'s hit plastic surgery makeover show starring Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow will be back to fix more botched procedures during season eight.

ABC
Renewed: The Bachelor</> & Bachelor in Paradise

ABC announced on May 16 that both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will both be back for another season.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck (Bravo)

Following a rocky season 10 for Captain Lee Rosbach, the hit Bravo series was renewed for season 11.

Trae Patton/NBC
Renewed: The Voice

NBC's singing competition will return for season 24 in fall 2023 and season 25 next year.

Lisa Rose/FOX
Cancelled: Call Me Kat (Fox)

Fox announced May 5 the Mayim Bialik-led comedy has been cancelled after three seasons.

Randy Shropshire/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The ladies of the 90210 will return for season 13.

Netflix
Renewed: The Diplomat (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, for season two.

Jack Zeman/FOX
Cancelled & Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

After Fox announced it was not renewing 9-1-1 for season seven, ABC announced it was saving the drama and adding it to its 2023-2034 TV season in a TV shocker.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
Cancelled: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount announced May 5 that the fifth season of its hit series—starring Kevin Costner as Montana cattle rancher John Dutton—will be the show's last. But there's good news, too. A new sequel series will debut after the final episodes are released in November.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo

Following the Scandoval cheating controversy that has captivated the world, Bravo announced VOR will return for season 11.

Netflix
Renewed: Perfect Match (Netflix)

The Netflix all-star reality dating show has been renewed for a second season.

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME
Canceled: Ziwe (Showtime)

After two seasons, Showtime has canceled the variety talk show.

Zach Dilgard/NBC
Renewed: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC has renewed all three of Dick Wolf's Law & Order series for the 2023-2024 TV season.

Chris Haston/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

RHOSLC will go on without Jen Shah amid her years-long prison sentence.

Zach Dilgard/NBC
Renewed: Chicago P.D., Chicago Med & Chicago Fire

NBC has renewed all three of Dick Wolf's One Chicago series for the 2023-2024 TV season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide
