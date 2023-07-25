Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan's American Idol Fate Revealed

The American Idol judges are here to stay.
ABC announced July 25 that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning for the singing competition's upcoming 22nd season. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest will also be back.
Auditions kick off Aug. 2 with the return of Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next singing superstar, with audition dates across all 50 states already announced.
Perry's return comes following a rollercoaster season 21 in which she faced criticism from fans on multiple occasions.
The Grammy winner first came under fire when she was accused of mom shaming contestant and mother of three Sara Beth Liebe after saying the aspiring singer had "been laying on the table too much" during her audition. Perry was also booed after she told competitor Nutsa Buzaladze to wear less glitter during the show's Hawaii week performances.
Bryan came to her defense in June, as did contestant Oliver Steele.
"I've seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving idol and I don't necessarily know what's true and what's not," Steele wrote in a May 26 Instagram post. "Here is what I know about @katyperry. Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people."
While the "Roar" singer never addressed the Idol backlash, she did praise the growth of the season 21 contestants.
"It's been emotional, like a good therapy session," Orlando Bloom's other half told E! News in May immediately after Iam Tongi was named winner of the most recent season. "Just to see these kids, young people—younger than me—just grow and get what they came for. Even if they didn't win, they got what they came for. There's something that was sparked in them that can never be put back or be not believed in."
