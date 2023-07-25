Matt Damon Reveals Why He Missed Out on $250 Million Offer to Star in Avatar

Watch : How Matt Damon Really Feels About BFF Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon was thinking about his Bourne legacy.

The Air actor recently opened up about turning down the starring role in James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar despite an offer that included 10 percent of the box office back end that ultimately would have resulted in a $250 million payday. But as the Oscar winner admitted, he had a good reason for turning down the movie.

"I'm sure it's the most money an actor ever turned down, you know?" Matt revealed on the July 21 episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. "But I had a contract."

At the time, he was starring as the amnesiac spy Jason Bourne in the action franchise.

"I was in the middle of shooting the Bourne movie and I knew that we were going to need work at the end and I had to get it all the way to the finish line and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit," The Departed star told Chris Wallace. "I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely."