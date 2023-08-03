Deal Alert: Shop These Jewelry & Belts From $29 Right Now

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
There's no better finishing touch to a look than an accessory. Whether it's a belt that accents your figure with waist-cinching style, or a polished pair of earrings that makes wearing your up out of necessity (blech, summer) not so bad after all, accessories instantly elevate any ensemble.
The thing is, finding quality, timeless, and long-lasting pieces will usually take a bite out of your wallet. That's why it's so easy for us to default to our staples! However, it also means we're equally prone to ending up in style ruts.
So, I have good news for all of us shopping the virtual I Need New Accessories, But I Don't Know Where to Start aisle: A sale! And a big one, too.
I've combed through a big seasonal sale, and found amazing markdowns on earrings, necklaces, and belts. Each piece is cute enough to change up your everyday look, but not too much; they're pieces that will integrate seamlessly into any wardrobe.
Below, shop the five must-have accessories you can save majorly on right now.
Ada Collection Classic Wrap Belt
Ada's Classic Wrap Belt is a functional piece you'll return to time and time again.
Ada Collection Minnie Wrap Belt
"With a unique stitching diagonally through the belt to divide the colors," states the label, the Ada Collection Minnie Wrap Belt is, "the perfect way to add color to your outfit," or "break up a print." Additionally, they add, "the one-size fit allows for it to be worn higher on the waist or lower on the hips," so it offers even more versatility from one piece than you may expect.
Joey Baby Victoria Necklace
Textured pearls bring a fashion-forward touch to this eternally en vogue choker.
Joey Baby Cassie Earrings
Crafted from 18K gold-plated metal and an array of freshwater pearls topped with twinkling cubic zirconia, the Cassie earrings are certainly unlike any other pair in your jewelry box.
Ada Riley Belt
Ada's Riley belt is a one-size wonder, bringing color, dimension, and texture to every ensemble it meets.
