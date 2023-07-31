Deal Alert: Save Up to 86% On Designer Jewelry & Belts Right Now

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
There's no better finishing touch to a look than an accessory. Whether it's a belt that accents your figure with waist-cinching style, or a polished pair of earrings that makes wearing your up out of necessity (blech, summer) not so bad after all, accessories instantly elevate any ensemble.
The thing is, finding quality, timeless, and long-lasting pieces will usually take a bite out of your wallet. That's why it's so easy for us to default to our staples! However, it also means we're equally prone to ending up in style ruts.
So, I have good news for all of us shopping the virtual I Need New Accessories, But I Don't Know Where to Start aisle: A sale! And a big one, too.
I've combed through a big seasonal sale, and found amazing markdowns on earrings, necklaces, belts, and more. Each piece is cute enough to change up your everyday look, but not too much; they're pieces that will integrate seamlessly into any wardrobe.
Below, shop 10 must-have accessories you can save up to a whopping 86% on right now.
Rivka Friedman Felix + Lola Polished Wire Drop Earrings
Elegant and minimalist, this polished pair of earrings is ideal for desk-to-drinks outfitting year-round.
Ada Collection Classic Wrap Belt
Ada's Classic Wrap Belt is a functional piece you'll return to time and time again.
Jonesy Wood Mazu Earring
These Jonesy Wood earrings infuse any outfit with boho-beachy flair.
Rivka Friedman Evil Eye Charm Pendant - Gold
This understated pendant features an icon of the Evil Eye, an ancient symbol thought to protect the wearer from bad spirits.
Ettika x Cindy Prado Simple 18k Gold Plated Chain & Shell Necklace
For those whose job is "beach" (IYKYK), nothing's better suited for your look of the day than this limited-edition collab between Ettika and designer Cindy Prado.
Ada Collection Minnie Wrap Belt
"With a unique stitching diagonally through the belt to divide the colors," states the label, the Ada Collection Minnie Wrap Belt is, "the perfect way to add color to your outfit," or "break up a print." Additionally, they add, "the one-size fit allows for it to be worn higher on the waist or lower on the hips," so it offers even more versatility from one piece than you may expect.
Joey Baby Victoria Necklace
Textured pearls bring a fashion-forward touch to this eternally en vogue choker.
Jonesy Wood Chaque Jour Necklace
"Chaque jour," French for "every day," is inscribed on the pendant of this delicate necklace.
Joey Baby Cassie Earrings
Crafted from 18K gold-plated metal and an array of freshwater pearls topped with twinkling cubic zirconia, the Cassie earrings are certainly unlike any other pair in your jewelry box.
Ada Riley Belt
Ada's Riley belt is a one-size wonder, bringing color, dimension, and texture to every ensemble it meets.
