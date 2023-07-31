Deal Alert: Save Up to 86% On Designer Jewelry & Belts Right Now

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

There's no better finishing touch to a look than an accessory. Whether it's a belt that accents your figure with waist-cinching style, or a polished pair of earrings that makes wearing your up out of necessity (blech, summer) not so bad after all, accessories instantly elevate any ensemble.

The thing is, finding quality, timeless, and long-lasting pieces will usually take a bite out of your wallet. That's why it's so easy for us to default to our staples! However, it also means we're equally prone to ending up in style ruts.

So, I have good news for all of us shopping the virtual I Need New Accessories, But I Don't Know Where to Start aisle: A sale! And a big one, too.

I've combed through a big seasonal sale, and found amazing markdowns on earrings, necklaces, belts, and more. Each piece is cute enough to change up your everyday look, but not too much; they're pieces that will integrate seamlessly into any wardrobe.

Below, shop 10 must-have accessories you can save up to a whopping 86% on right now.