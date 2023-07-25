Black Friday in July Tech Deals: Major Markdowns on Macbook, AirPods, Beats, AirTag, Roku, Bose, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner. This is especially true if you're someone who likes to plan ahead for the holidays and spread out your spending on gifts and decor. It turns out that November is not the only time that you can get Black Friday-level discounts and sales.
The QVC Black Friday in July Sale has so many amazing tech deals on the most sought-after products, including Apple MacBook Air, Apple AirPods Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Roku Smart TVs, and more. Hurry up and shop before this sale comes to an end.
Black Friday in July Tech Deals
Roku Express Set of 2 Streaming Sticks with 2 Vouchers
If you want to upgrade your entertainment at an amazing price point, get a Roku Express Streaming Stick. This is a must-have for home and travel. You can get two for $55, instead of paying $160. All you need to do is plug it into a TV's HDMI port and you can access all of your favorite apps. This set includes 2 streaming sticks, 2 HDMI cables, and 2 vouchers that will give you access to your favorite content.
Einova Wireless Charging Stone with 10W Fast Charging
This stone charger is elegant and efficient. The wireless charging pad is a must-have for anyone who prioritizes function along with aesthetics.
Victor Metro Dual Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable
You can use this as a record player and a Bluetooth speaker paired with your phone or computer. QVC has these in turquoise, red, and black.
Apple AirTags 4-pack with Luggage Strap and Colored Keychains
It's time to lose your habit of misplacing your belongings. The Apple AirTags are just what you need to track your daily essentials like your keys, handbag, and more. When the Apple AirTag shifts into Lost Mode, it pairs with Apple's Find My app and you can locate a missing object with ease.
This bundle includes 4 Apple AirTags, four keychains, and a luggage strap. There are 5 colors to choose from.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
You can never go wrong with Bose. Here's a great pair of headphones that you can get at a $55 discount. These are so easy to pair and they feel comfortable on your ears, even when you're wearing them for many hours at a time. You can also get them in rose gold.
Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Gen 9 64GB Wi-Fi with Voucher & Accessories
If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on an iPad purchase, this deal is meant for you to shop. This bundle comes with a Bluetooth keyboard case, Bluetooth earbuds, carrying case, folding stand, cleaning cloth, stylus, cable organize, webcam covers, and a voucher. There are 12 colors to choose from.
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch 256GB with AirTag, Accessories and Voucher
Update your tech situation with this Apple bundle. You get a an Apple MacBook air, a fitted clip case, a carrying case, an Apple AirTag with keychain, and a voucher. The Apple AirTag is great to help you keep track of anything you might easily misplace or lose since you can locate it with the Findy My app.
Surface Go 3 LTE i3 8GB RAM 128GB Storage / Key- Board & Office
The portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 tablet will be your new everyday essential. It comes with a free, one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which will includes Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.
Apple AirPod Pro 2nd Generation with MagSafe Case & Voucher
This Apple AirPod Pro bundle includes a neck wrap, charging stand, four sizes of silicone ear tips, a silicone case with a clip, and vouchers. QVC has 6 colors to choose from.
JVC 70-Inch Class Select Series DLED Ultra HD RokuSmart TV
Score a 70-inch Roku Smart TV for $699, instead of paying $1,155. It is just what you need to enjoy live and streaming channels.
JVC 50-Inch Class 4K Quantum UHD Smart Roku DLED TV
If you prefer a 50-inch screen, check out this $100 Roku TV discount.
HP 15-Inch Laptop Intel 4GB RAM 128GB SSD with MS365 & HP Wireless Mouse
You can save $330 on the HP 15" Laptop with a free wireless mouse and one year of Microsoft Office 365 when you shop at QVC. If you want a more personalized purchase, choose your favorite color. This HP bundle is available in four colors: navy blue, green, rose gold, and silver.
