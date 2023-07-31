Save Up to 72% On Trespass Puffer Jackets & More Layering Essentials For a Limited Time

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Look, it probably seems crazy to be jacket shopping right now, but guess what? It isn't. It's just darn practical. And Trespass is rewarding you for this forward-thinking-ness by offering incredible discounts on their versatile layers as a result.
We're talking down jackets. Lightweight puffer jackets. Waterproof shells. Ponchos you always look at on other people and think, "Hey, I should get one of those for just-in-case times," and then immediately forget to buy. Trespass has them all, and the outdoor label is offering them at unbelievably steep discounts right there.
I know none of us want to think about needing jackets just yet, but future you will thank current you for being so proactive. Plus, it's a sale, so you're doing two smart things at once. Right? Right.
Below, shop 15 packable layers on sale from Trespass for women, men, children, and everyone. They'll take you from misty mornings to spontaneous trips (and everywhere in between).
Trespass Amma Down Jacket
Hooded, lightweight, quilted, and cozy, this chic black jacket is the ultimate cool-weather essential.
Trespass Alyssa Casual Jacket
The Alyssa is a padded puffer with side-zip pockets and a chin guard, making it easy to barricade yourself against the elements in style.
Trespass Sabrina Waterproof Jacket
Get your winter white on with this lightweight waterproof layer. Or your summer white. Basically, you'll just be happy you have this one on hand in case of surprise showers.
Trespass Unisex Festival Packaway Poncho
You know those little plastic ponchos that vendors seem to have whenever it rains, but at a premium? Or that prepared people seem to have when it rains, and you wonder how they do it? Well, here's your chance to grab a reusable packaway poncho of your own, and best of all, it's on sale.
Trespass Unisex Qikpac Packaway Waterproof Jacket
This waterproof hooded jacket can be stored in a matching pouch and is designed to be worn by anyone.
Trespass Angela Softshell Jacket
For a windproof Barbie-core moment, you can't do better than the Angela Softshell. Whether you're on your morning jog or grocery shopping, you'll be pretty in pink and protected from certain hair-ruining elements.
Trespass Katheryn Down Jacket
This quintessential puffer is lined and coated with 100% polyamide for the classic lightweight feel, but its 80% down and 20% feather fill will keep you snug and warm on breezy days. It also has an adjustable hood and full-zip design, allowing you to bundle up when the weather calls for it.
Trespass Teeley Packaway Vest
The Teeley vest has a slim fit and is made with the brand's "Coldheat" technology, which basically means it helps regulate your temperature while you wear it. Since, I mean, no one wears a vest in a climate that stays the same all day, right? I see you throwing this on over your jammies to check the mail and walk the dog, or doing outdoorsy things, or pretty much any other activity that requires some warmth (but not too much).
Trespass Kendrick Dlx Down Jacket
Bomber jackets are forever a symbol of cool. I don't know how that happened, but here we are. So treat yourself to a down bomber with contrast trim and a faux fur-trimmed hood right now, and prepare to turn heads all fall and winter. Which, I swear, are still a long way off.
Trespass Qikpac Unisex Hooded Waterproof Packaway Poncho
Crafted from 100% polyamide with a polyurethane coating and reflective trim details, Trespass' unisex hooded poncho is perfect for slipping into a work bag or suitcase in case of emergency. There's also a pouch pocket on the front so you can easily access your phone, keys, and wallet when you're wearing it. The dream!
Trespass Kids Qikpac Waterproof Packaway Jacket
This vibrant layer is waterproof, not too warm, and can be stowed in a matching pouch, so you'll have peace of mind that your little one will always have a jacket on hand when they need it.
Trespass Men's Millan Packaway Down Jacket
I mean, men deserve jackets on sale too, right? (Well, some of them, anyway.) Trespass recommends gents "experience the great outdoors in maximum comfort with the Millan men's packaway down jacket." The brand adds that "this lightweight coat features a grown on hood and two lower zip pockets for added storage," but you're probably going to have to point that out to him a few times.
Trespass Bettany Dlx Down Jacket
Long, lined, and cozy, this jacket includes a detachable faux fur-trimmed hood, making it the ultimate autumn/winter essential.
Trespass Clientella Down Jacket
This high-performance hybrid jacket is "designed for life's extremes," per the bran. It includes "the ability to remove the hood to easily switch up your style," as well as stretch panels, stitched baffles (ensuring down won't move), a water-repellant front, and two zip pockets to secure your essentials on the go.
Trespass Kids Qikpac Waterproof Packaway Jacket
Described by the brand as "waterproof, breathable," and designed for boys and girls alike, this easygoing jacket includes an adjustable hood and folds up into a pouch — perfect for backpacks and cubbies alike.
