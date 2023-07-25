Damar Hamlin, Magic Johnson and More Send Support to Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest

The sports community and beyond are expressing their support for Bronny James after his recent medical emergency.

LeBron James' 18-year-old son was hospitalized July 24 after suffering cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California where he is a freshman, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to E! News.

As for how Bronny—the eldest of LeBron and Savannah James' three kids—is recovering, the spokesperson noted that the teen is "now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

Following the news of Bronny's hospitalization, many within the athletic community are sending their love, including Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety, who experienced cardiac arrest during a NFL game earlier this year, expressed his support, noting the support the James family has given him.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," he tweeted July 25, "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."