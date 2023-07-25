Why Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif Want You to Stop Ozempic Shaming

The conversation surrounding Ozempic isn't slimming down any time soon.
The Type 2 diabetes medication has quickly become the go-to drug for weight loss in recent years, but much like crash diets and other trends, the use of Ozempic has sparked controversy—especially after the FDA reported a shortage of it last August due to increased demand.
Alas, Botched stars Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif say how chastising people for taking Ozempic can cause more harm than good.
"People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs," Dubrow told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Stop Ozempic shaming because it's not nice."
And with the negativity surrounding Ozempic, medical professionals aren't able to properly record the potential risks, Dubrow argued.
"It's dangerous because people aren't talking about the side effects," he shared. "And the problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won't admit to this, so they're not able to teach other people their experience with it."
For example, Dubrow pointed out that a recent side effect that has come up is pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas, per Mayo Clinic.
"If you go on these Ozempic-type drugs and you drink too much, particularly as the dose goes up every four weeks, people who have an innocent amount of alcohol—maybe the two drinks you'd have on a Saturday night—are in the hospital," the plastic surgeon explained. "This is happening all the time and we're not talking about it."
Added Nassif, "When it comes to weight loss drugs, there's always going to be a risk."
While there are still unknown factors to taking Ozempic, Dubrow doesn't think the hype will die down. "It's here to stay," he put it simply. "This is the new Botox and it's for obesity instead of wrinkles."
Want more words of wisdom from the doctors? Season eight of Botched premieres on E! on Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.
