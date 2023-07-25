Raven-Symoné Reveals She Has Psychic Visions Like That's So Raven Character

Oh snap, Raven-Symoné just revealed the surprising way she's similar to her That's So Raven character.
It's that she too experiences psychic visions. The Disney Channel alum opened up about the ability on a recent episode of her and wife Miranda Maday's podcast The Best Podcast Ever, while playing a game called "Spin The Wheel" with guest Keke Palmer. After all, the wheel just so happened to land on the word "psychic."
"I believe in psychics, puns f--king intended," Raven explained on the July 24 episode. "What I believe is humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and read the room—and people might not think that's psychic—but what that is is reading energy. And energy is in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."
She went on to describe how she sometimes feels she can connect to the experiences of a different version of herself on a different plane.
"I do have moments where I really will just stare," she noted. "And I will see a scene that is happening, that has happened to me or going to happen in another dimension, and I feel it in my body. And I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird.'"
The Cheetah Girls alum—who is currently reprising the role on the sequel series Raven's Home—was sure to add that these experiences began to occur before she began filming the Disney Channel classic, which originally aired from 2003-2007.
However, there are some differences between her and Raven Baxter's psychic abilities—and it's more than accidentally getting into shenanigans due to visions. After all, Raven didn't go as far as to suggest she the future.
And while she admitted to being skeptical of some people claiming to be psychics, the 37-year-old is adamant in her belief that humans can access a different plane of existence.
"Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, 'Look into my crystal ball,'" Raven joked, "I'm gonna be like, 'Give me my money back.' But I do believe there's auras, you have to understand the human body and our energy field, and those auras that hold the experiences of all of our people."