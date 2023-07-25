Raven-Symoné Reveals She Has Psychic Visions Like That's So Raven Character

Watch : Raven Symone on How That's So Raven Allowed Her to Be Funny

Oh snap, Raven-Symoné just revealed the surprising way she's similar to her That's So Raven character.

It's that she too experiences psychic visions. The Disney Channel alum opened up about the ability on a recent episode of her and wife Miranda Maday's podcast The Best Podcast Ever, while playing a game called "Spin The Wheel" with guest Keke Palmer. After all, the wheel just so happened to land on the word "psychic."

"I believe in psychics, puns f--king intended," Raven explained on the July 24 episode. "What I believe is humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and read the room—and people might not think that's psychic—but what that is is reading energy. And energy is in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."

She went on to describe how she sometimes feels she can connect to the experiences of a different version of herself on a different plane.