Who Is Bronny James? Everything to Know About LeBron James’ Son and Future NBA Draft Pick

Bronny James is taking time away from the basketball court.
The 18-year-old son of LeBron James and Savannah James is recovering at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest on July 24.
According to a statement to E! News from a James family spokesperson, Bronny—who committed to play basketball at the University of Southern California in May—was at practice when he experienced the health emergency.
"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the rep shared. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."
"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement continued. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
As Bronny continues to recover from his health emergency, here's everything you need to know about the star athlete.
Who Is Bronny James?
Bronny, the oldest son of NBA champ LeBron and Savannah James, followed in his dad's footsteps as a basketball standout, playing on his high school team for all four years at Sierra Canyon in Southern California. He has two younger siblings Bryce James, 16, and Zhuri James, 8.
Now, ahead of his freshman year at USC, the 18-year-old is predicted to be a top contender for the 2024 NBA draft.
"I always believe in myself," he told reporters after competing in April's Nike Hoop Summit practices. "I try to keep a healthy mindset for myself. But I have goals. I know other people have goals. Whatever the decision is, it is what it is, but I'm happy with the outcome of it."
Bronny also noted that despite his drive, he's always working on his confidence.
"I just want to show that I belong, and what I can do," he continued. "Just play my game and be confident and be smart. That's what I like to do at every chance."
Where Is Bronny James Attending College?
In June, the University of Southern California confirmed that Bronny would enroll as a freshman, playing for the USC Trojans basketball team. The school also unveiled a first look at his jersey, revealing that he would wear the number 6 like his dad does for the Lakers.
"Why I wear number six, there's multiple reasons," LeBron, who wore 23 when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said in a video posted to social media in May. "One, because 23 is one of my favorite numbers as well so two times three is six. Also, my first son was born on October 6. My youngest son is June 14th, the sixth month of the year. Six has always been with me ever since I was a kid for some reason especially when it relates with my family."
Why Was Bronny James Hospitalized?
According to a family spokesperson, Bronny was hospitalized and treated July 24 after suffering from cardiac arrest during practice at USC.
"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the family spokesperson said in a statement. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."
His parents also sent their "deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff," the message noted, "for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
What Has LeBron James Said About Son Bronny James' Basketball Career?
LeBron has expressed his dream of playing side-by-side with his oldest son before retiring.
"My last year will be played with my son," he told The Atlantic in February 2022. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."
The 38-year-old later clarified that though they may not be the same team, as long as they're in the league together, that's good enough for him.
"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," he told ESPN earlier this year. "Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."
What Is Bronny James' Possible Future in the NBA?
Though he may be just entering his freshman year at USC, experts have predicted that Bronny will be a can't-miss candidate for the 2024 NBA draft.
"Bronny James is the No. 17 projected player," ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony said in June. "He has a very high floor because of his brain, his defensive instincts, he can make spot-up jumpers, his feel for the game, his competitiveness. Bronny James is as improved a player as any prospect in this class."
For the 18-year-old, according to Givony, "the sky is the limit."