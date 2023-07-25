Who Is Bronny James? Everything to Know About LeBron James’ Son and Future NBA Draft Pick

Watch : Why LeBron James Is Considering Retiring From the NBA

Bronny James is taking time away from the basketball court.

The 18-year-old son of LeBron James and Savannah James is recovering at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest on July 24.

According to a statement to E! News from a James family spokesperson, Bronny—who committed to play basketball at the University of Southern California in May—was at practice when he experienced the health emergency.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the rep shared. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement continued. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."