RHOA's NeNe Leakes Addresses Son Bryson's Fentanyl Arrest and Drug Addiction Struggles

Watch : NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss

NeNe Leakes is getting real about her eldest son Bryson Bryant's struggles with drug addiction.

Three weeks after the 33-year-old was arrested in Georgia on multiple charges, including alleged possession of Fentanyl, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an update on how Bryson is faring behind bars.

"He's doing OK," NeNe told former RHOA producer Carlos King on the July 25 episode of his Reality with the King podcast. "He needs rehabilitation. He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions and he has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."

At this point, the 55-year-old admits feeling helpless when it comes to Bryson's addiction issues.

"As a mom, just to watch it, my hands are tied," NeNe continued. "He's an adult. He has three children—three beautiful children—who I adore. He has a wife. There's not much that I can do. For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready. They have to simply be ready."