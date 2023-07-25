LeBron James' 18-Year-Old Son Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout at USC

Watch : Why LeBron James Is Considering Retiring From the NBA

LeBron James' son Bronny is on the mend after a serious medical scare.

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital July 24 after having suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesperson confirmed to E! News.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the family spokesperson said in a statement. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update when there is more information."

His parents, NBA champ LeBron and Savannah James "wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff," the message continued, "for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The college freshman's health scare comes a little less than two weeks after he attended the 2023 ESPYS with his family, including siblings Bryce James, 16, and Zhuri James, 8.