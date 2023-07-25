Kate Spade Flash Sale: Save 70% On Minnie Mouse Bags, Wallets, Clothes, Jewelry, and More

Don't miss these deals on Minnie Mouse bags, jewelry, accessories, clothes, and more Disney from Kate Spade.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 25, 2023 2:45 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Kate Spade Minnie Mouse DealsKate Spade

If you revere Disneyland as your happiest place on earth, bring the movie magic from the theme park to your everyday life with some adorable jewelry and accessories. Right now, there is a major sale on Minnie Mouse bags, clothes, and more at Kate Spade Surprise.

If Minnie Mouse is your favorite or if you have a Disney fan in your life, you need to shop these deals today at Kate Spade Surprise before they sell out. Do not miss out on these jaw-dropping deals. Here are some of the standout styles that the Minnie Mouse fandom will appreciate.

Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Deals

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Backpack

Backpacks aren't just for school. Go hands-free with this Minnie Mouse backpack.

$379
$114
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Mickey Mouse Large Continental Wallet

This large wallet is decorated with Mickey and Minnie Mouse cartoons. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments.

$250
$75
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Other Minnie Mouse Lanyard

This lanyard is an essential for the Disney fan on the go. A Kate Spade shopper said, "It's perfect for all my credit cards, license and essentials for day outing without needing my entire purse for the day."

$129
$39
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Minnie Patch Tee

Dress it up or dress it down, this top is a stylish way to showcase your Minnie fandom.

$89
$39
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag

How darling is this Minnie Mouse bag? Carry it by the top handle, wear it as a crossbody bag, or carry it as a shoulder bag.

$349
$105
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Tote Bag

Bring some fun to your commute with this Minnie Mouse-adorned tote. It has room for your laptop, your essentials, and some snacks.

$399
$120
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Card Holder

If you don't have room for a wallet, this card holder is a fun way to hold onto the essentials. 

$99
$30
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Large Continental Wallet

This white Minnie wallet will make you smile every time you reach into your bag. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, 3 gusset compartments, and a slip pocket on the back.

$249
$75
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Cuff Bracelet

Complete your outfit with this Minnie bracelet. It goes with everything, right?

$99
$30
Kate Spade

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Sweatshirt

Feel cozy and look cute in this Minnie Mouse sweatshirt

$169
$79
Kate Spade

Still shopping for accessories? These 24 Amazon handbags look much more expensive than they actually are.

Still shopping for accessories? These 24 Amazon handbags look much more expensive than they actually are.