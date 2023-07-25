The Hills' Whitney Port Addresses Concerns Over Her Weight

Whitney Port is ready to make her health a priority.
The Hills alum took a moment to get real with fans about her weight loss after followers expressed concern that she was looking too skinny on social media.
"I also want to address my weight real quick," she began her July 24 Instagram Stories post. "I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like."
Some of these comments come as recently as July 20, when Whitney shared photos posing in a bikini on an East Hampton, New York beach. "I hope she's alright, I'm worried about her," one user wrote, while another added, "I hope you're okay. Love you Whit." A third commented, "Is no one else concerned?"
But after initially dismissing the comments, Whitney says her perspective shifted when her husband Tim Rosenman echoed fans' sentiments.
"But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a god husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing," she continued. "He has been worried about me."
The 38-year-old—who wrote her message over a photo of herself with son Sonny, 5—admitted that she had to stop and really consider why she's lost weight, adding, "It's not something I've been consciously thinking about!"
"I eat to live, not the other way around," Whitney explained. "But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It's not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don't know what to eat."
And it pushed her to reexamine her habits when it comes to eating.
"It's not how I want to look or feel though," she continued. "My excuses are that I'm too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I'm too picky when it comes to taste and quality."
But no matter the reasons, Whitney is ready to put her health and wellness first. "Both are unacceptable and I don't want to set an unhealthy example," the reality star finished. "So I promised Timmy and I'll promise you that my health will always be a priority."
Over the years Whitney has been open with fans about her life and health, including her fertility journey. Back in 2021, the former reality star shared that she had experienced pregnancy loss—her third in recent years—just two weeks after announcing she and Tim were expecting.
"I feel like we definitely want a second kid. We don't know when, or if, that will happen," Whitney told E! News in August 2022, adding that she and her husband are looking into fertility treatments, "We're looking into lots of options. It's just a long process when you're trying with all the fertility stuff."