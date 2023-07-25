Kyle Richards Sets the Record Straight on Why She Wasn't Wearing Mauricio Umansky Wedding Ring

Watch : Andy Cohen Teases Kyle Richards Marriage Drama on RHOBH

Kyle Richards knows you want the real story behind her missing bling.

And according to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, it has nothing to do with the state of her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky.

"You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on," Kyle said during a July 24 Amazon Live stream, "and people must assume now, 'Oh because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on.' That's not why I didn't have my ring on."

Her explanation?

"I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," the Bravolebrity—who has been documenting her health and fitness journey on social media—continued. "So, I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."

Kyle said she had been working out in her gym when her daughter Portia, 15, told her it was time for school.