Kyle Richards Sets the Record Straight on Why She Wasn't Wearing Mauricio Umansky Wedding Ring

Kyle Richards knows you want the real story behind her missing bling.
And according to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, it has nothing to do with the state of her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky.
"You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on," Kyle said during a July 24 Amazon Live stream, "and people must assume now, 'Oh because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on.' That's not why I didn't have my ring on."
Her explanation?
"I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," the Bravolebrity—who has been documenting her health and fitness journey on social media—continued. "So, I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."
Kyle said she had been working out in her gym when her daughter Portia, 15, told her it was time for school.
"I jumped in the car and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning, and paparazzi saw me without a ring," the 54-year-old—who also shares daughters Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23, with Mauricio and has daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—explained. "And that sparked a lot of stuff on the show that actually wasn't even true, and you'll understand when you see the season. But that is not because Mau and I have been having a hard time. That has nothing to do with why I didn't have a ring on my finger."
Earlier this month, following reports that Kyle and Mauricio have separated, the Halloween actress and the real estate mogul addressed where their relationship stands.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they said in a joint Instagram statement July 4. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
During her Amazon Live stream, Kyle spoke about their decision to release the statement.
"We had to quickly write a statement saying yes we have had a hard year," she noted. "People leak stories—sometimes they're true, sometimes they're not true. And we made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed. So, it's weird to have to acknowledged to millions of strangers that you're having problems. It would be nice to work through issues in your life without everybody kinda of watching and weighing in on it."
And while Kyle said it felt like they "didn't really have the choice," but to speak out at the time, she suggested she's ultimately glad they did.
"We actually all—our daughters, and Mauricio and me—we all felt better after we posted that," she shared, "because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control."
Fans have followed Kyle and Mauricio's relationship ever since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in 2010, and Andy Cohen has suggested this will continue next season.
"I want to say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way shape or form," he said on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy earlier this month. "That's all I'll say."
